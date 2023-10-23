WATCH: Jungkook's Funny Reaction While Getting Pranked By Kid LAROI; Vows 'Revenge'
KEY POINTS
- The Kid LAROI and Jungkook collaborated on the song "Too Much"
- "Too Much" by The Kid LAROI feat. Jungkook and Central Cee was released last Friday
- The Kid LAROI pranked Jungkook and uploaded the video online
BTS' Jungkook got tricked into eating Vegemite, thinking it was chocolate.
On Tuesday, The Kid LAROI uploaded a video on his social media account with the caption, "JK's first time trying Vegemite." What Jungkook thought was a "cooking video" turned out to be a "prank video" featuring him.
The Australian singer-songwriter and rapper told Jungkook that he would show him what he usually eats for breakfast, which only needs three ingredients: toasted bread, butter and Vegemite. He tricked the BTS member into thinking that Vegemite was "Australian chocolate spread" when it's actually a thick, dark brown food spread made from yeast extract and various vegetables.
When Jungkook started sniffing the Vegemite, The Kid LAROI told him again that it was "fully chocolate." Trusting his "Too Much" co-artist, he took a big bite of the Vegemite-filled toasted bread given to him by The Kid LAROI.
After his first bite, all Jungkook could say was, "Hmm?" wondering why the supposedly "chocolate spread" tasted different. Then, the Kid LAROI revealed that Vegemite was not chocolate. Jungkook then tried to read what was written on the Vegemite bottle.
In just a few seconds, the face of the "Golden Maknae" of BTS experienced different shifts in emotions – confusion, distaste and frustration.
After The Kid LAROI apologized for the prank, Jungkook quipped in Korean and said he would take "revenge," as translated by the staff.
Upon hearing the translation of what Jungkook said, The Kid LAROI looked worried. Seeing his expression, Jungkook hugged him immediately.
Following up on his uploaded prank video, The Kid LAROI tweeted, "I am not looking forward to the revenge," with a crying emoji.
The Kid LAROI collaborated with Jungkook and Central Cee on the song "Too Much," released last Friday.
"Too Much" reached No. 1 on U.S. iTunes for the first time on Monday, according to Chart Data. Meanwhile, on Spotify, "Too Much" debuted at No. 1 on the platform's Global and USA Top Songs Debut charts, per JK Daily.
As of press time, "Too Much's" official video has already garnered over 9.79 views on YouTube and is currently taking the No. 9 spot on the video platform's Trending for Music.
On Spotify, it has recorded 13,812,908 plays as of writing.
In other news, the youngest BTS member is scheduled to release his highly-anticipated solo debut album on Nov. 3.
"Golden" is an album inspired by Jungkook's golden moments as the "Golden Maknae" of BTS and as a solo artist, according to BigHit Music.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
