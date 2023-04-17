KEY POINTS North West and Selena Gomez's sister Gracie watched Katy Perry's Las Vegas residency Saturday night

West and her friends, including Gracie, joined Perry onstage during the show

Kim Kardashian, Sia and Paris Hilton were among the crowd during Perry's concert

Kim Kardashian brought her daughter North West, niece Penelope Disick and the girls' friends, including Selena Gomez's younger sister Gracie Teefey, to Katy Perry's "Play" Las Vegas residency Saturday.

During the show, the 38-year-old "California Girls" hitmaker invited North, 9, and her friends to join her onstage at The Theatre of Resorts World Las Vegas.

A video obtained by the pop culture Twitter account @PopBase showed North, Gracie and their other friends dancing, jumping and cartwheeling onstage during Perry's performance. It has since accumulated 1.5 million views on the platform.

Katy Perry brings North West and Selena Gomez's little sister Gracie on stage at her Vegas residency, with Kim Kardashian also in the audience. pic.twitter.com/CdW4h4SPoE — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 16, 2023

Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share more footage from their Las Vegas trip and North and her friends' surprise onstage appearance at the concert.

The 42-year-old Skims founder — who shares North and three younger children with ex-husband Kanye West — revealed that she flew all the girls to Sin City via her private jet, which was complete with custom mocktails and cotton candy treats.

"I surprised the girls with [tickets] to the @katyperry concert! I think I'm more excited [than] anyone," Kardashian wrote Saturday.

One video showed North and her friends singing along to "California Girls" on a party bus as they made their way to Perry's show.

In another video, Perry stopped mid-performance and said, "Is that North West? Oh my God, North, I have seen all of your TikToks." The singer then invited her to come up on stage before North asked if she could bring her friends along.

Kardashian also shared clips of her singing along to "Wide Awake" and "Teenage Dream" alongside her friend Natalie and sister Kourtney Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, from their seats at Perry's concert.

After the show, the Kardashian kids and their friends met with the Grammy-nominated artist backstage to take pictures.

Aside from the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, other celebrities who watched Perry's performance included "Chandelier" hitmaker Sia and Paris Hilton.

Perry took to Instagram to share a gallery of photos showing off her friends, along with the caption, "Love when my girlies come out to #PLAY."

Perry kicked off her 80-show "Play" residency in Las Vegas back in December 2021. It is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 4.