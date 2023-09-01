KEY POINTS Malaysian pop boy band O.V.A. performed "Gento" at a public event

The members sang the Filipino-language track live while dancing the explosive routine

A'TIN praised O.V.A. for doing a "great job" and commended their pronunciation of Tagalog

A boy band from another Southeast Asian country covered SB19's hit track, "Gento." Aside from pulling off the explosive dance routine, it also sang the original pinoy music (OPM) song live before an audience.

O.V.A. — a five-member independent pop group from Malaysia — took to its official TikTok account to share its full live performance of "Gento" at the Absolut Food Fest in Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Jalil National Stadium, which began Thursday, Aug. 31, and would run until Sunday, Sept. 3.

In the video, the members showcased their impressive dance skills and stable vocals as they sang the Filipino-language track with what seemed to be an instrumental accompaniment; hence, the audience could hear them singing live.

Interestingly, it appeared that Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin have fans in Malaysia as the crowd could be heard loudly cheering and singing to "Gento" as well, especially the chorus. The video has accumulated 17,600 views and 3,668 likes as of press time.

Social media users and fans — known as A'TIN — flocked to the comments section of the video and praised O.V.A. for doing "great" and singing the Tagalog song fluently, though it wasn't the members' native language.

"Wow! [A] sing and dance performance. Your Tagalog is so good, I thought you were [a] local Pinoy [group]. Wishing you success," one user commented, while another wrote, "You all did great! Very good cover."

"Wow while singing too??? That's awesome!" a third user stated.

"Amazing talent. Hopefully, your dreams will come true with your talent and perseverance. Just like SB19, don't give up no matter what. Dream big," a fourth user added.

Another wrote, "Damn! Tagalog [is] on point! You did so well guys! Thank you for singing Gento."

Twitter user @RenKazuya3 also shared O.V.A.'s cover and captioned it with, "Look how the tables have really turned! [Before] SB19 was also doing this kind of performance, dancing and singing to K-POP songs [at] some events. Now, their songs are being used by other idols [already]. @SB19Official, you guys are now popular!"

Look how the tables have really turned! Parang kailan lang SB19 was also doing this kind of performance, dancing and singing to K-POP songs in some events. Now, Their songs are being used by other idols na. @SB19Official you guys are now popular! 🥹



pic.twitter.com/g7q6zNctUM — Ren Kazuya 🕶Ω⁰⁰¹ (@RenKazuya3) August 31, 2023

SB19 released "Gento" in May as part of its "PAGTATAG!" EP. It has since become an online phenomenon, with the track getting featured in 1.7 million videos on TikTok. Several K-Pop stars and groups have also joined the "Gento" craze, including ENHYPEN's Jungwon and Jay, ATEEZ's San, WEi's Kim Yo-han, Kep1er's Kim Daeyeon, ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han Bin and Park Gun-wook, and The Boyz's Juyeon and Sun Woo, among others.