KEY POINTS Sandara Park visited the Philippines to appear as a guest on GOT7 BamBam's solo concert

The K-Pop idol was featured and interviewed on Filipino presenter and actor Luis Manzano's vlog

Sandara gained popularity in the Philippines when she joined "Star Circle Quest" Season 1

On her most recent trip to the Philippines, Sandara Park filmed an interview with Filipino presenter and actor Luis Manzano, who is also one of her friends in Philippine showbiz. The interview has since been uploaded onto Manzano's YouTube channel.

Titled "Luis listens to Sandara Park (Now it seems like I regret that I left," the vlog premiered Tuesday and has since gained over 968,394 views on YouTube.

In the interview, Manzano asked Sandara about the adjustment she had to make with her sudden move to South Korea after gaining popularity as a "Star Circle Quest" contestant in the Philippines.

"I started [as] a trainee again, so I was not Sandara Park in Korea at first. I was just a trainee with no money. I get hungry. No one recognized me. I was always in the practice room," the K-Pop star shared.

Noting that Sandara already made a name in Philippine showbiz before her move to South Korea, with endorsements and a generous talent fee, compared to starting again from the bottom as a trainee, Manzano asked her if she ever thought of just going back to the Philippines.

"That time, I didn't. I was young, and I had a dream of being a Korean star, so it was okay," she responded. "Now, it's like, I regret (laughs) that I left. It's because I realized that you guys are richer. Honestly," Sandara continued.

"In South Korea, the group has to divide the earnings with the members and the company. So we're not that rich," she explained.

[LUIS LISTENS via Youtube]



LUIS LISTENS TO SANDARA PARK is now out!



Please make sure to watch it! This episode was a very nice talk between the bestest of friends, @luckymanzano and @krungy21! 🧡



🔗: https://t.co/FO89hqHaHb#SandaraPark #산다라박 #DARA #다라 pic.twitter.com/oFg4dNDtc9 — WeLoveDara (@WeLoveDara) October 3, 2023

In the same interview, the 2NE1 member and K-Pop idol shared her new dream.

"Last night, I had a new dream. Before, my only dream was to release my own album. Now, my dream is to have a tour, something like a world tour, but not in arena-level venues. Even just in smaller venues, I want to go on tour again because I still have fans all over the world," Sandara told Manzano.

On July 12, Sandara Park fulfilled her dream of releasing her own album with her self-titled mini-album. "Sandara Park" featured a total of five tracks: "Festival," "Play!," "Dara Dara," "T Map" and "Happy Ending."

Meanwhile, the "Pambansang Krung-Krung" or "National Crazy Personality" rose to fame in the Philippines when she joined the first season of the local talent show "Star Circle Quest" in 2004. After becoming a runner-up and fan-favorite, she starred in movies, television shows and commercials and even released songs.

Also known as Dara, the 38-year-old singer recently visited the Philippines to appear as a guest on GOT7 BamBam's solo concert, "Area 52."

She also met up with the Filipino boy group SB19 and announced their special Christmas song collaboration, and she appeared as a guest on different TV shows in Manila.