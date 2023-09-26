KEY POINTS Sandara Park was named Acer's newest ambassador in late July

She revealed her collaboration with fellow Acer ambassador SB19 at the "Acer Day 2023" concert

Sandara Park and SB19 posted a group photo on their social media accounts

A'TIN and DARAlings, fans of SB19 and Sandara Park, will receive a special gift this Christmas as the two Pop idols confirmed their Christmas song collaboration.

On Monday, Sandara Park and SB19 took to their respective social media accounts to share a group photo. The Filipino pop boy group even captioned its post: "Are A'TIN and DARAlings ready?"

Their posts sparked excitement among their respective fandoms, especially Filipino music fans. Sandara Park has been a popular South Korean star in the Philippines because she started her entertainment career in the country before debuting as a K-Pop idol.

The 38-year-old South Korean artist, also known as the "Pambansang Krung Krung" (National Crazy Personality) in the Philippines, previously revealed her collaboration with SB19 at Acer's "Acer Day 2023" concert.

"There's an upcoming collaboration with... Who do you think it is?" Sandara teased the audience, to which Philippines' "Popstar Royalty" Sarah Geronimo replied, "I hope it's me."

"I want to, I really want to. But for now, my collaboration is set with SB19. It's scheduled for Christmas, so watch out for it. It's a special project," Sandara finally revealed.

WATCH: Sandara Park reveals that she has an upcoming collaboration with #SB19, set for release this December. The K-pop superstar made the announcement on Sunday, during the Acer Day 2023 concert at the MOA Arena. (🎥: @AcerPhils)



Story to follow on https://t.co/ozPr5NKkoS pic.twitter.com/S45jXWAyZx — P-pop Wave (@ppopwave) August 6, 2023

Sandara Park was named Acer's newest ambassador in July. Sue Ong-Lim, a general manager of Acer Philippines, described her as "an ace who has conquered stages worldwide with her talent and charm. The youth look up to her because she has achieved her dreams despite whatever challenges came her way."

SB19, whom Sandara is collaborating with, is also an Acer PH ambassador. SB19 members Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin were unveiled as Acer's ambassadors in August 2021.

"SB19 is undoubtedly the most popular group in the Philippines right now, and we at Acer are very proud that Stell, Josh, Pablo, Ken and Justin are now officially part of the Acer family," said Manuel Wong, Acer Philippines' managing director at the time.

In other news, Sandara Park appeared as a guest on GOT7 BamBam's "Area 52" solo concert in Manila last Friday.

She also appeared as a special guest on the Filipino noontime show "It's Showtime" last Saturday while in the Philippines. Her guesting was welcomed warmly by the hosts, who were also her friends in the Filipino entertainment scene, and the Filipino viewers.

dati sinasayaw niyo lang yung "Walang Sabit" ni Sandara sa random dance niyo ngayon katabi niyo na si Sandara😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/8S6953r887 https://t.co/icPB1SiBe9 — Charlene 📚 (@CharmanderNiJah) September 25, 2023

Meanwhile, A'TIN couldn't help but feel a sense of pride in how far their favorite P-Pop group has come.

From dancing to Sandara Park's 2004 Filipino song "Walang Sabit" in 2020, they are now collaborating with her on a special Christmas song, noted some fans on Twitter.