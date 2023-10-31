KEY POINTS SB19 recently appeared on Indonesia's Prambors FM

The members of SB19 got candid about their musical inspirations and current favorite music artists in the domestic and international scene, revealing why they relate to and look up to these artists the most.

Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin sat down with Indonesia's Prambors FM for an interview, filmed around the time they jetted off to the country to perform at the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival Round held on Oct. 21 to 22 at the Beach City International Stadium in Jakarta. The video was uploaded via YouTube on Monday.

In the interview, the Pinoy pop boy band members opened up about the humble beginnings of their careers and the experience of becoming one of the most popular boy groups in the music scene. As musicians, the members admitted they also have musical inspirations they look up to and have influenced their craft.

For Stell, he has always looked up to local Filipino artists such as Regine Velasquez and Gary Valenciano. The 28-year-old singer revealed he grew up listening to and learning their music and was even encouraged to perform their songs at family reunions. However, his current favorite artist is Bruno Mars.

Stell explained, "I think we have the same quality [and] tone. Every time I sing his songs, I feel very comfortable singing it. I can relay myself and express my true feelings." He added that he hopes to collaborate with the "Versace on the Floor" hitmaker.

Justin, for his part, has a different taste in music, one that is more mellow rather than upbeat. He is a huge fan of Ed Sheeran, who is very popular for producing songs with his acoustic guitar.

Josh's favorite artist depends on his "mood." Currently, he has been listening to American singer-songwriter ericdoa — real name Eric George Lopez — one of the central artists of genres such as hyper pop or digicore. He likes the diversity in the artist's music. Ken revealed that he looks up to American rapper-singer Post Malone the most. He described the artist as "raw" and praised his talent and personality.

Lastly, Pablo shared that his No. 1 idol is the late Freddie Mercury — a world-famous musician popularly known as the frontman of the rock band Queen. He was also named one of the greatest singers in the history of rock music.

Pablo shared, "I love him so much. I look at him. I respect him. If he was alive right now, I would [have] hugged him."

In other news, SB19 is set to embark on the Asia leg of its "PAGTATAG!" tour in November, performing at theaters in Singapore, Thailand, Dubai and Japan. More stops for the tour will be announced soon.