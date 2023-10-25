WATCH: SB19's Josh Cullen's Full Sexy Performance At The Filipino Festival 2023
KEY POINTS
- SB19's Josh rocked the stage at The Filipino Festival
- Josh performed three of his solo tracks at the event
- Many fans praised Josh on social media after his performance
SB19 member Josh stunned the P-Pop community with his solo performance at The Filipino Festival 2023. There, he showcased not only his vocal and dancing abilities but also his sexy charisma and oozing stage presence.
On Tuesday, the 30-year-old Filipino singer-rapper rocked the Mall of Asia Arena stage in Manila, Philippines, during a nationwide celebration of Filipino talent and culture. His performance was aired live via Empire Philippines' official YouTube account, where over 231,000 viewers tuned in to watch the show.
Josh started his performance with his unreleased hip-hop-inspired track, "Get Right," which highlighted his versatile vocal range and dancing skills. He could also be heard singing live, having stable vocals despite the complex choreography. Throughout the performance, Josh could also be seen hyping the crowd.
After his first song, he introduced himself and gave a short speech, praising all the event organizers and participants for their hard work. Josh then performed "Sofa (Remix)" — a collaboration with his cousins and fellow Filipino artists, Ocho the Bullet and Carrot Mayor.
Lastly, the oldest member of SB19 performed his recent solo single, "WILD TONIGHT," released in February under Sony Music Entertainment. Along with his backup dancers, Josh slayed the iconic choreography of the song and showcased his killer rap skills.
"WILD TONIGHT" is a track that best reflects Josh's "personal style and creative vision." It was written and produced by Josh himself, alongside Ocho the Bullet. It's a combination of the music genres hip-hop, pop and EDM.
Following his outstanding performance, fans — known as A'TIN — took to social media to praise Josh for his solo performance, lighting up the stage with his undeniable talents.
"From sharp [and] precise moves to those amazing vocals?!? Man, definitely one of your best stages @JoshCullen_s and I COULD NOT BE [MORE] PROUD! BRUH YOU WERE SO GOOD," a fan wrote on Twitter.
Another commented, "You were so great tonight. This is one of [your best performances] yet. Congratulations boss!"
"He truly is made for the stage," a third user added.
"Josh has an amazing command of the crowd. He's able to connect with both his fans and the casuals through his confidence [and] charm. [It was] a wild night, Josh!" a fourth user commended.
