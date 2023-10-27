KEY POINTS Some fans were able to interact with the SB19 members at the "One Zone Experience"

The "One Zone Experience" exhibit was a trip down memory lane for SB19 and its fans

SB19 will hold a fan meeting on Saturday to celebrate its fifth anniversary with A'TIN

Filipino boy group SB19 held its "One Zone Experience" exhibit with A'TIN – the group's fans – as part of its month-long fifth-anniversary celebration.

The five-day-long exhibit, which started last Monday and will end Friday, featured photos, outfits and other memorabilia that retell the journey of SB19.

On the fourth day of the "Our Zone Experience," SB19 members Pablo, Josh, Ken, Stell and Justin dropped by the exhibit, interacted with fans and reminisced about their journey with them.

As seen in the highlight clip posted on SB19's official X account, the members took photos with fans, gave them hugs and played with them.

🔹ONE ZONE [SB19 HALF A DECADE CELEBRATION] EXPERIENCE



Day 4: It was fun dropping by at The One Zone Experience earlier today! We had an amazing time interacting with some of you and reminiscing about our journey. This exhibit is a beautiful trip down memory lane, and you can be… pic.twitter.com/5nLnugbQgY — SB19 Official ⚠️ (@SB19Official) October 26, 2023

"This exhibit is a beautiful trip down memory lane, and you can be a part of it too," a part of SB19's tweet on Thursday read. The group invited A'TIN who haven't visited the exhibit yet to secure their spots and said, "Experience the nostalgia before it's over. Secure your spot now at http://1zmerch.com."

As of press time, tickets for the exhibit are sold out. A'TIN who were lucky enough to secure their tickets can drop by the exhibit until Friday.

Meanwhile, other items available to purchase on the online shop of 1Z Entertainment – SB19's own agency – include SB19's lightstick version 4, "PAGTATAG!" photobooks and other merchandise such as t-shirts and image pickets.

🔹 ONE ZONE [SB19 HALF A DECADE CELEBRATION]



Get ready to step into 'One Zone' A'TIN! Join us on October 28, 2023, at 7PM at the Araneta Coliseum for the SB19 Half a Decade Celebration Fanmeet!



This is your chance to be part of an unforgettable night as we celebrate together.… pic.twitter.com/dFNqFEEQwP — SB19 Official ⚠️ (@SB19Official) October 1, 2023

Following its five-day exhibit, SB19 will hold its big "One Zone: Half A Decade Celebration Fan Meet" on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum. The fan meeting will start at 7 p.m. and run for two hours.

Tickets to the fan meeting were sold at PHP1,000 to PHP7,000 starting Oct. 2 at Ticketnet outlets nationwide and through ticketnet.com.ph.

All ticket holders will get an SB19 poster and a random photo card. But as the ticket gets more expensive, different kinds of exclusive merchandise are added to the package.

The lower box ticket holders will get an additional lanyard, while the patron ticket holders will receive an extra SB19 cap.

In total, VIP standing and seated ticket holders will get a poster, a random photo card, a lanyard, a cap, a shirt, a VIP ID and a "One Zone Experience" pass. Those in the VIP standing section will be given an extra wristband.

🔹ONE ZONE [SB19 HALF A DECADE CELEBRATION] LIVESTREAM



Can't make it in person? No worries! We're bringing the fun and excitement of One Zone Fanmeet directly to your screens. Our livestream experience is your virtual front-row seat, promising the ultimate fan experience. Say… pic.twitter.com/EUqwNGEsDX — SB19 Official ⚠️ (@SB19Official) October 25, 2023

On Wednesday, SB19 announced that the fan meeting will be available for worldwide livestreaming via iWantTFC. Livestream access to the fan meeting costs PHP999.

"This is our journey – together," SB19 described its "One Zone" fifth-anniversary celebration.