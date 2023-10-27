WATCH: SB19 Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Fans At Own Exhibit; Tickets Sold Out
KEY POINTS
- Some fans were able to interact with the SB19 members at the "One Zone Experience"
- The "One Zone Experience" exhibit was a trip down memory lane for SB19 and its fans
- SB19 will hold a fan meeting on Saturday to celebrate its fifth anniversary with A'TIN
Filipino boy group SB19 held its "One Zone Experience" exhibit with A'TIN – the group's fans – as part of its month-long fifth-anniversary celebration.
The five-day-long exhibit, which started last Monday and will end Friday, featured photos, outfits and other memorabilia that retell the journey of SB19.
On the fourth day of the "Our Zone Experience," SB19 members Pablo, Josh, Ken, Stell and Justin dropped by the exhibit, interacted with fans and reminisced about their journey with them.
As seen in the highlight clip posted on SB19's official X account, the members took photos with fans, gave them hugs and played with them.
"This exhibit is a beautiful trip down memory lane, and you can be a part of it too," a part of SB19's tweet on Thursday read. The group invited A'TIN who haven't visited the exhibit yet to secure their spots and said, "Experience the nostalgia before it's over. Secure your spot now at http://1zmerch.com."
As of press time, tickets for the exhibit are sold out. A'TIN who were lucky enough to secure their tickets can drop by the exhibit until Friday.
Meanwhile, other items available to purchase on the online shop of 1Z Entertainment – SB19's own agency – include SB19's lightstick version 4, "PAGTATAG!" photobooks and other merchandise such as t-shirts and image pickets.
Following its five-day exhibit, SB19 will hold its big "One Zone: Half A Decade Celebration Fan Meet" on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum. The fan meeting will start at 7 p.m. and run for two hours.
Tickets to the fan meeting were sold at PHP1,000 to PHP7,000 starting Oct. 2 at Ticketnet outlets nationwide and through ticketnet.com.ph.
All ticket holders will get an SB19 poster and a random photo card. But as the ticket gets more expensive, different kinds of exclusive merchandise are added to the package.
The lower box ticket holders will get an additional lanyard, while the patron ticket holders will receive an extra SB19 cap.
In total, VIP standing and seated ticket holders will get a poster, a random photo card, a lanyard, a cap, a shirt, a VIP ID and a "One Zone Experience" pass. Those in the VIP standing section will be given an extra wristband.
On Wednesday, SB19 announced that the fan meeting will be available for worldwide livestreaming via iWantTFC. Livestream access to the fan meeting costs PHP999.
"This is our journey – together," SB19 described its "One Zone" fifth-anniversary celebration.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
