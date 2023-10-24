KEY POINTS Playlist Live Festival 2023 was held last Friday to Sunday in Bandung, Indonesia

Filipino pop boy group SB19 was one of the day 3 headliners of the music festival

A'TIN Indonesia shared videos of SB19 members' unexpected busking in the country

SB19 members recently flew to Indonesia to perform at the Round Festival 2023 and the Playlist Live Festival 2023, but other A'TIN were surprised to see them performing on the streets as well.

On Tuesday, A'TIN Indonesia took to X, formerly Twitter, to share videos of SB19's unexpected busking on the streets of Indonesia. In the uploaded videos, Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin performed their songs "Crimzone" and "Gento" live on the street to the delight of fans.

"UNEXPECTED BUSKING! Thank you, MAHALIMA. We will always support you," the fan base account tweeted.

UNEXPECTED BUSKING

Thank you MAHALIMA we will always support you



SB19 BUSKING IN INDONESIA

— A'TIN INDONESIA (@ATININDONESIA) October 23, 2023

A'TIN – SB19's fans – present at the unexpected event sang along with the members, making them smile from ear to ear. They were quietly watching and filming with their phones until the members came close to them to give them high fives.

After that, the members signaled for the fans to gather around, and they danced and jammed close to each other during "Crimzone."

Seeing A'TIN Indonesia's post, other fans couldn't help but comment on how lucky the A'TIN in Indonesia was to see the SB19 members up close.

"A'TIN Indonesia are so lucky to see our MAHALIMA in person," one fan tweeted, while another said, "[These videos] are so clear and close. It's like I'm there too. They are so handsome. So thrilling!"

A massive shout-out to everyone who rocked with us at Playlist Live Festival! The energy and hype from the crowd were absolutely amazing. Our sincere thanks to Playlist Live Festival for having us on stage. Terima kasih, A'TIN! — SB19 Official (@SB19Official) October 22, 2023

SB19 was originally in Indonesia to represent the Philippines as one of the performers at the 2023 Round Festival along with other artists from 11 countries.

The event took place at the Beach City International Stadium in Ancol, Jakarta, over the weekend. The boy group performed on the first day on Saturday.

SB19 was also added to the third-day lineup of the Playlist Live Festival 2023 in Bandung. After the group's performance on Sunday, the members took to X to thank A'TIN for their support at the music festival.

"A massive shout-out to everyone who rocked with us at Playlist Live Festival! The energy and hype from the crowd were absolutely amazing. Our sincere thanks to Playlist Live Festival for having us on stage. Terima kasih, A'TIN!" SB19 tweeted.

ONE ZONE [SB19 HALF A DECADE CELEBRATION]



Get ready to step into 'One Zone' A'TIN! Join us on October 28, 2023, at 7PM at the Araneta Coliseum for the SB19 Half a Decade Celebration Fanmeet!



— SB19 Official (@SB19Official) October 1, 2023

In other news, SB19 will hold its "One Zone: Half A Decade Celebration Fan Meet" on Oct. 28 at the Araneta Coliseum. The fan meeting, which will be held in celebration of SB19's fifth anniversary, will start at 7 p.m. and run for two hours.

Following SB19's fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum, the group will head to Singapore, Bangkok and Dubai in November for the Asia leg of its "PAGTATAG!" world tour.

On Nov. 15, A'TIN in Singapore can see SB19 at the Capital Theatre. On Nov. 19, the group will meet A'TIN in Thailand at the KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre in Bangkok.

On Nov. 24, SB19 will perform for A'TIN in the United Arab Emirates at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium in Dubai. The group will also have a concert in Tokyo, Japan, on Dec. 9.