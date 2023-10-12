KEY POINTS SB19 will jet off to Singapore, Thailand and Dubai for its "PAGTATAG!" world tour

Tickets are still available for the Thailand and Singapore venues

As of late, tickets to the Dubai show on Nov. 24 are already sold out

SB19 will commence the second leg of its "PAGTATAG!" world tour soon, and here's how fans — known as A'TIN — could score tickets for a chance to watch the members perform live.

Earlier this month, the Pinoy pop boy band announced it would be performing at international venues once again during a live video announcement, which aired via its official YouTube channel. At the time, Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin revealed that they would be jetting off to Singapore, Thailand and Dubai as part of the Asia leg of the group's world tour.

Following the announcement, ticket selling for the tour immediately followed and is still available on major ticketing sites. As of late, SB19's stint in Dubai — to be held at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Nov. 24 — is already expecting a full house as tickets have already sold out.

⚠️ PAGTATAG! World Tour: Dubai



Tickets for the concert at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium on November 24 are officially 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧!



Thank you for the overwhelming support A'TIN, see you there!#SB19 #PAGTATAG #SB19PAGTATAG #PAGTATAGWorldTour #PAGTATAGWorldTourAsia... pic.twitter.com/ANZ6jYKN2C — SB19 Official ⚠️ (@SB19Official) October 12, 2023

But there's no need to worry since tickets are still available for fans planning to watch the group's concert in Singapore and Thailand.

For the first stop on SB19's Asia tour, which will be held at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore on Nov. 15, tickets can be purchased online at sg.bookmyshow.com. There are four tiers available: the first tier is priced at SGD 168 ($123), while the cheapest ticket costs around SGD 68 ($50).

Meanwhile, tickets for "PAGTATAG!" in Bangkok are available via thaiticketmajor.com and Thai Ticket Major outlets. The price ranges from 5,500 THB ($151.31) to 2,500 THB ($68.78). The concert will be held at the KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre on Nov. 19, Sunday.

Before heading to its international locations, SB19 will first celebrate its 5th anniversary as a group in its home country, the Philippines. The group will have a special fan meeting event called "ONE ZONE" at the Araneta Coliseum on Oct. 28.

In other news, SB19 officially launched its own music label, called 1Z Entertainment. The leader of the group, Pablo, will be spearheading the company as the CEO. The P-pop group is now labeled as a self-managed artist.

Speaking of their new venture, Pablo said during their live announcement, "I'm so excited because 1Z Entertainment is our biggest pride. It is also one of our biggest achievements in life. 1Z Entertainment is built by the members of SB19 together will all the people behind the camera." He also shared that the company aims to "challenge everything" in the music industry while promoting Filipino music, talent and culture.