SB19 has now become the biggest Pinoy pop boy band in the world, drawing the attention of music enthusiasts from across the globe. Interestingly, it has also earned an impressive following, including about 3.3 million subscribers to its YouTube channel. International Business Times' K-Wave is giving fans a rundown of SB19's top 12 most viewed videos on the music streaming giant.

1.

"MAPA" (Official Lyric Video)

With about 89 million views, the emotive ballad "MAPA" reigns at the top of the list. The Filipino-language track translates to "Map" in English and is a combination of the words "mama" and "papa." The track is dedicated to parents who have served as a "north star" to their children who have lost their way. "MAPA" was released in May 2021.

2.

"Gento" Music Video

In only five months, "Gento's" official music video has already garnered 31 million views on YouTube. SB19's TikTok viral track continues to dominate the internet, with several K-Pop stars jumping on its dance challenge. As of late, "Gento" has also been submitted as an entry to the 2024 Grammy Awards.

3.

"What?" Official Music Video

Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin made the P-Pop (Pinoy-pop) community go "What?" with a more aggressive track that strayed away from their usual dance-pop and ballad style. "What?" is a track that centers on the theme of self-love and empowerment and was written for those who doubted SB19's success and dreams.

4.

SB19 x Ben&Ben "MAPA (Band Version)"

For the "Band Version" of "MAPA," SB19 collaborated with another famous Filipino artist, and it's the folk-pop act Ben&Ben. For their first-ever collaboration, the groups performed the new rendition live at the Manila Metropolitan Theater in the Philippines. Currently, it has 16 million views.

5.

"ALAB (Burning)" Music Video

SB19's third single, "ALAB (Burning)," was released in December 2019. The MV currently has 14 million views. It was a song about finding a kind of love that fueled more from within. Interestingly, several symbolisms in the music video represented some of the members' characteristics.

For example, the color red represents Josh's dominant personality and that he was bothered by the fact that love binds and controls him. For Ken, the black box meant he was trapped in his comfort zone, and destroying it meant he was ready to step out of it for the person he loved.

The green backdrop and picture frames related to Justin as the producers wanted to include his background in art, being a Multimedia Arts degree holder. Yellow represented Stell's "ray of sunshine" personality, and Pablo chose purple because purple flames were the "hottest kind" — seemingly referring to his type of love.

6.

"Go Up" Official Music Video

"Go Up" is part of SB19's earlier discographies, though it came a year after the group debuted in 2018. The track was written by Pablo and was produced by South Korean composer Han Tae-soo. The music video has about 13 million views as of press time.

7.

"Gento" Performance Video

The P-Pop sensation released another version of "Gento," and it's the performance video to highlight the song's complex and powerful choreography. The members could be seen dancing atop rocky mountains and what appeared to symbolize a mining facility.

8.

"Bazinga" Official Music Video

"Bazinga" is among SB19's best releases that hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart. It surpassed BTS' "Butter" as the longest-running top track on the music chart in January 2022. As of late, its music video has about 10 million views.

9.

"Hanggang Sa Huli"

The ballad "Hanggang Sa Huli" — or "until the end" in English — highlighted not only SB19's vocal ability, but also its power to deliver an emotional track on the unwavering love and loyalty in friendship and the heartbreaking loss of such bond. The music video currently has 6.8 million views on YouTube.

10.

"Go Up" Dance Practice

To give fans raw behind-the-scenes footage of its choreography, SB19 uploaded a dance practice video of its early hit "Go Up." Through the video, the members were able to showcase their dance abilities and synchronization as a group. The video has about 6.2 million views.

11.

"WYAT (Where You At)" Official Music Video

"WYAT (Where You At)" is a disco-inspired dance track about finally reconnecting with people after the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is one of the group's full English-language singles, followed by the R&B-inspired track "I Want You." The "WYAT (Where You At)" MV currently has 5.2 million views.

12.

"MAPA" Live Performance

"MAPA" is seemingly a fan-favorite in the P-Pop community, as another version of the track has been included in the list. SB19 performed "MAPA" during a live showcase, and fans couldn't help but praise how pure and powerful the members' voices were on the live stage. This version of "MAPA" has garnered 4.2 million views thus far.