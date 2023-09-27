KEY POINTS SB19 participated in Dunkin' Donuts' "Campus Pop Tour" press conference

A video of Justin and Stell being gentlemen toward a female P-Pop group went viral

SB19 is expected to go on tour again soon

SB19 members Justin and Stell received praise online after exhibiting a gentleman-like gesture toward a female P-Pop group during a photo opportunity on stage.

The Philippines' Dunkin' Donuts' held a "Campus Pop Tour" press conference Wednesday at the SM North EDSA Sky Dome in Quezon City. There, several Pinoy pop groups were invited to speak and perform at the event, including SB19, VER5US and YARA.

After the conference, all participating artists gathered on stage to take a photo together. But what caught the attention of attendees was how Stell and Justin switched positions so that the members of the female P-Pop group YARA would be positioned in the middle, making them more seen in the photo.

TikTok user @keun.xxv took to its page to share a clip of the interaction between the two groups, which has accumulated about 5,499 likes and 35,600 views as of press time. The caption read, "Justin and Stell switched positions so that the girls are in the middle during the photo [opportunity]."

Fans — known as A'TIN — also flocked to the comments section and gushed over the duo's gentlemanly gesture.

"Wow. They really do show respect towards different groups and artists that they worth with," one user commented.

Another wrote, "This is the one reason why I love them so much. I stan the right group."

"Best boys indeed," a third user added, while another quipped, "This is what I like about [Justin], just simple, not an attention seeker. He's happy even when he's on the sidelines."

Another user mentioned how it "melted her heart" seeing SB19 and YARA again in one frame, as both groups used to be managed by the same entertainment agency before becoming famous. Both groups were part of ShowBT Entertainment back in 2018.

However, Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin started their own agency called 1Z Entertainment. SB19 is now a self-managed group. Meanwhile, YARA — composed of Gelou, Rocher, Christa, and Kim — officially debuted under Sony Music Philippines in March with the digital single "Adda."

In other news, SB19 is expected to release an update regarding the second leg of its "PAGTATAG!" world tour, which Stell hinted would be held across countries in Asia. This comes after the success of its North American tour and the domination of its viral single, "Gento," on social media platforms.

Fans can stay tuned on SB19's official social media accounts for the special announcement on Oct. 1, Sunday, at 7 p.m. PHT.