KEY POINTS SB19 performed at the "Watsons Playlist: The Feel Great Concert"

The P-Pop group dropped a special announcement at the event

The band said it will visit different countries in Asia next

SB19 will be hitting the road again soon. This time, however, it will jet off to different countries across Asia.

Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin rocked the Araneta Coliseum stage in Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, performing at the "Watsons Playlist: The Feel Great Concert" alongside two other famous Filipino acts — Ben&Ben and Zack Tabudlo.

Aside from performing some of their biggest hits, the members teased that they have a special announcement to make on Oct. 1. But because many fans — known as A'TIN — attended Sunday's event, Stell gave a teaser of what the former could expect.

"We have a few announcements to make... on Oct.1, you can head ... over to our social media [accounts] for some exciting news. Remember that... Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. (Philippine Time)," Josh chimed in, as seen in a video uploaded by @Shiroyuki_9 on Twitter.

Stell then quipped, "You're leaving them hanging; you said you have exciting news, but you're going to say it on Oct. 1. Like this, I'll already tell them one piece of news... because I can't contain it any longer. Of course, A'TIN is here, and they already miss us, so we should say something (special) for them."

"I'll say this now because they are also excited about this," the 28-year-old singer-dancer added, prompting Josh to ask, "Are you really sure?"

"Okay, A'TIN, and Araneta [Coliseum]... We are now announcing that our next stop for our 'PAGTATAG!' world tour will be in Asia!" Stell excitedly announced.

Though he did not disclose where SB19 will head next, he did hint that it would be in the most requested countries, particularly where its hit track "Gento" became famous, per another video from Twitter user @MatValdeavilla.

The Asia tour marks the second leg of SB19's 2023 world tour. The North America leg concluded last August; the last stop was at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton, Alberta. The Pinoy pop group has since returned to the Philippines to take a break and fulfill some local commitments and shows.

A'TIN could expect more details about the tour and the group's special announcement next Sunday.