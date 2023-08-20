KEY POINTS SB19's Ken shared a short piano cover of an anime series theme song on Instagram

A local news outlet picked up his post, hoping for a full version of Ken's piano cover

Ken, also known as Felip, released his first-ever EP earlier this year

SB19's Ken, also known as Felip, took to Instagram Monday to share a short video of him playing the piano.

In the 26-year-old Filipino singer-songwriter's Instagram Story, he was seen playing "Gurenge," the theme song of the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," performed by Japanese pop singer LiSA.

Ken's Instagram Story was picked up by local news outlet Inquirer with the caption, "WHAT IF FULL VERSION?" With this, SB19 fans – also known as A'TIN – agreed and wished Ken would upload a full version of his cover.

‘WHAT IF FULL VERSION?’



WATCH: SB19’s Ken Suson impresses fans with a short clip of him playing on piano Japanese pop singer LiSA’s “Gurenge,” the theme song of the anime series “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.” | 🎥: Ken/Instagram Story



For more entertainment stories, visit… pic.twitter.com/Xi79Zh0bkK — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) August 20, 2023

"Felip is really a multi-talented man. Full version, please!" tweeted one fan, while another stated, "I would love to listen and watch you play the full version, [love]. Play more music, Ken."

"Gurenge by LiSA, SB19's Ken 'FELIP' Suson Full Cover, please. For those who didn't know, this is the living anime character of SB19," commented a third fan.

A fourth fan quipped, "[W]e demand full version. Haha. Please. [He] is really so talented, that's why he is so endearing!"

He taught himself everything, from playing guitar to piano to participating in several sports. And he constantly outperforms himself. He possesses a wide range of skills and qualities. Most parents would pay for their child's skills to be developed, yet his, come naturally. 💕 https://t.co/phXOcGc6K9 — Keun0131 (@felipsresonance) August 21, 2023

Meanwhile, another fan account claimed that Ken was self-taught.

"He taught himself everything, from playing guitar to piano to participating in several sports. And he constantly outperforms himself. He possesses a wide range of skills and qualities. Most parents would pay for their child's skills to be developed, yet his come naturally," the tweet read.

Way back in 2019, a video of Ken playing a piano cover of EXO's "Baby Don't Cry" was also shared online.

His EXO piano cover made fans swoon and admire him even more.

In other news, Felip dropped his debut EP "COM•PLEX" earlier this year, taking his listeners on a new journey to his innermost thoughts and psyche, according to GMA News Online.

Felip's EP featured the songs "Rocksta," "Superiority," "Mictest," "Drinksmoke," "Criminal" and "Straydogs."

His first-ever solo EP dropped after the P-Pop idol's solo releases "Palayo" in 2021 and "Bulan" in 2022, per Bandwagon Asia.

Ken and his SB19 bandmates Pablo, Josh, Stell and Justin recently finished the Canada leg of their group's "PAGTATAG!" world tour. They performed for A'TIN at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton Sunday.

SB19, the first Southeast Asian act to enter the top 10 of Billboard's Social 50 weekly and year-end charts, kicked off its "PAGTATAG!" world tour at the Araneta Coliseum in the Philippines on June 24 and 25.