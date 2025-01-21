New Orleans has a reputation for its vibrant street life and lively celebrations, but rarely does snow take center stage on Bourbon Street. The iconic French Quarter transformed into a winter wonderland Tuesday as Winter Storm Enzo blanketed the South with historic snowfall, sending locals into a frenzy of snowball fights.

Video footage shared on social media captured the unexpected scene

"Snowball fight on Bourbon Street in New Orleans! #lawx," one user posted, showing people, including a dog, enjoying.

Snowball fight on Bourbon Street in New Orleans! #lawx pic.twitter.com/kYPXc42o99 — Max Tsaparis (@MaxTsaparis) January 21, 2025

Another post featured a pic of skiers gliding down the street.

The winter storm brought record-setting snowfall to the region and nearly doubled New Orleans' previous snow totals at the city's airport.

NOLA’s airport nearly doubles previous record and it’s still coming down! #foxweather pic.twitter.com/VzyGgs55YE — Steve Bender (@weatherbender_) January 21, 2025

"One of many snow records expected from this event," a meteorologist posted alongside a screenshot of the weather forecast. "NOLA's airport nearly doubles previous record, and it's still coming down!"

Winter Storm Enzo has impacted more than 40 million people across the southern U.S., bringing snow, ice, and freezing temperatures to states unaccustomed to such weather. Schools have closed, and residents from Texas to Florida are bracing for continued disruption as the storm marches eastward, as reported by The Weather Channel.