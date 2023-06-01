KEY POINTS Stray Kids members Hyunjin and Seungmin shared a video of them performing "S-Class"

Stray Kids are set to release their third studio album, "5-Star," Friday

The group broke the record for the most number of preorders of an album in K-pop history

Stray Kids members Hyunjin and Seungmin gave fans a taste of what they can expect from the choreography of the group's highly anticipated comeback song, "S-Class."

The 23-year-old main dancer and the 22-year-old youngest member of Stray Kids teamed up to showcase their jaw-dropping dancing skills and perform part of the choreography of the title track of their upcoming album, "5-Star," via a TikTok video posted Wednesday.

In the 26-second video, the pair danced to what appeared to be the chorus of "S-Class," which has an upbeat sound that's a mixture of the electronic and hip-hop genres. The clip has accumulated 5.8 million views and 1.6 million likes as of press time.

The complex choreography impressed thousands of fans on the social media platform. But Hyunjin and Seungmin also garnered praise for their dancing skills and energy.

"Ate like always!" one fan wrote, while another commented, "[Oh my gosh], they slayed."

"The best boys in the world... So amazing," a third user wrote.

"I love how Hyunjin gives so much energy in this dance," a fourth user said, while another wrote, "Seungmin took my breath away."

"The [choreography] is so satisfying," a sixth user commented.

Stray Kids — composed of members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. — are scheduled to release their third full-length album "5-Star" Friday.

It will feature 12 new songs in total: "S-Class," "Hall of Fame," "Item," "Super Bowl," "Topline (Feat. Tiger JK)," "DLC," "Get Lit," "Collision," "FNF," "Youtiful," "The Sound (Korean ver.)" and "Time Out," according to AllKpop.

The eight-member group has dropped several teasers for the record over the past few weeks, including the trailer for "S-Class," a mash-up video featuring all the songs of the album, and two music video teasers for the main track.

Stray Kids recently made history by becoming the K-pop group with the most number of preorders for an album after "5-Star" hit 4.93 million preorders. The group surpassed Seventeen's "FML," which garnered 4.64 million preorders before its release.

"5-Star" is slated to hit music streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music Friday.