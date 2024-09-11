Hours after an incredibly heated and widely watched debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump, the two presidential candidates shook hands on Wednesday morning at Ground Zero while attending the annual 9/11 memorial in New York City.

Harris, after appearing to be prompted by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, reached over to shake the former President's hand, who had been standing beside Bloomberg.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and Senator J.D. Vance all stood together, setting aside political differences in order to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. The name of each victim of the attacks was read out during the ceremony.

The exchange between Trump and Harris at the memorial has become the subject of widespread discussion on social media, with users trying to decipher the words exchanged by the presidential candidates through footage with obscured audio.

"Donald Trump shakes Kamala's hand at today's 9-11 ceremony and appears to mouth "you did a good job" about last night's debate." wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user.

Wow. Donald Trump shakes Kamala’s hand at today’s 9-11 ceremony and appears to mouth “you did a good job” about last night’s debate.



KAMALA: “Thank you, thank you.”pic.twitter.com/M3V8BNR6EJ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 11, 2024

Upon taking the stage at Tuesday night's debate, Vice President Harris walked across the stage and confidently initiated a handshake with Former President Trump. There are no stipulations stating that the candidates must shake hands before or after the debate, and the handshake ended an eight-year streak of no handshakes on the stage of the presidential debate.

Following the commemoration event, Harris and Biden traveled to Shanksville, Pennsylvania. There, they participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 memorial, and stopped by a local Shanksville volunteer fire station that became a gathering point for families in 2001.

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is expected to make an appearance at a memorial event in his own state on Wednesday.

Both President Biden and Vice President Harris released statements in remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

"Today, our nation comes together to renew our sacred vow: Never Forget," said President Biden. "Never forget each of the 2,977 precious lives stolen from us when terrorists attacked our nation. Never forget their families who still bear the grief from that searing September morning. Never forget the heroic citizens and survivors who rushed to help their fellow Americans. And never forget that when faced with evil—and an enemy that sought to tear us apart—we endured."

"Today is a day of solemn remembrance as we mourn the souls we lost in a heinous terrorist attack on September 11, 2001." Harris said. "We stand in solidarity with their families and loved ones. We also honor the extraordinary heroism on display that fateful day by ordinary Americans helping their fellow Americans. We will never forget."