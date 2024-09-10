Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Debate Recap
The pair traded blows against each other during a debate in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris and Donald Trump were on stage for the first time as they took part in a debate in Philadelphia. They were looking to reach the undecided voters who can swing the election for president.
Scroll down for updates.
Donald Trump closing statement
Former president Donald Trump took a different approach. He attacked Harris. He brought up claims that Harris denied, including that she would stop fracking.
He claimed that Harris wasn't able to do anything for the country while in office.
"We're a failing nation," Trump stated.
He finished by trying to tie her to illegal immigration.
Obamacare debated
The moderators tried to question Kamala Harris on her positions on healthcare after noting she had previously called for the elimination of private health insurance.
She claimed that she has spent the past four years improving the Affordable Care Act and noted that Medicare can now negotiate drug prices.
When questioned about his plans to replace Obamacare, Trump admitted that he doesn't have an actual plan and stated that he has "concepts of a plan."
Afghanistan withdrawl
The questions turned to the deadly withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
When asked if she bore any responsibility for the mistakes, Harris tried to pin the problems on Trump's negotiations for the withdrawal.
The families of several soldiers who were killed in a bombing in the chaotic final days of the U.S. occupation have come out in support of Trump.
They were involved in an Arlington National Cemetary event that led to controversy when his campaign took video and images in an area that is off-limits to photographers.
Trump denies he lost 2020 election
Trump said a recent statement that he had lost the election "by a whisker" was sarcasm and continued to claim that he won the 2020 election despite no proof of widespread fraud being uncovered.
Harris responded that he was fired and is "having a hard time processing that" before saying world leaders are laughing at him.
Trump echoes false claims about migrants eating pets
ABC's moderators live fact-checked a claim Donald Trump made about immigrants eating peoples' pets in Ohio.
David Muir stated that ABC News had reached out to the city manager of Springfield, Ohio who said there were no substantiated reports of pets being eaten.
The rumor had gained traction on far right-wing media outlets.
Harris brings up Trump's rallies
In what appeared to be an effort to bait the former president, Harris brought up Trump's rallies and even told the audience they should attend them to hear some of his outlandish remarks.
Trump seemed to take the bait and then claimed to have some of the best rallies and claimed that Harris pays people to attend hers.
Abortion positions
Trump repeated false claims about abortions including some states allowing them after birth.
Harris responded a short time later about the claim that women are carrying babies to term and then aborting them.
"It is insulting to the women of America," Harris told Trump.
She said she reports a return to Roe vs. Wade.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Brazil's Shutdown Of X Fans Debate Over Free Speech Curbs
-
How A Taxi Driver In El Salvador Boosted His Earnings With Bitcoin
-
No Sign 'Russian Spy' Whale Shot Dead: Norway Police
-
Europe Needs 'Unprecedented' Investment Surge, Says Key Report
-
The End Of Olympic Escapism For Gloomy France
-
Genitalia From Girls Mutilated In I. Coast Sold For Magic
-
Sporting A Feathered Headdress, Pope Finds 'Eden' In Papua New Guinea
-
JD Vance Refuses To Condemn Tucker Carlson For Interviewing, Praising Holocaust Denier
-
Trump Insists Kids Are Returning Home After School Day With Sex-Change Surgery; Social Media Erupts
-
Furious Trump Attacks 'Irrelevant' Dick Cheney After He Announces Support For Kamala Harris