Live Updates
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will meet for the first time in person at the debate
AFP

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris and Donald Trump were on stage for the first time as they took part in a debate in Philadelphia. They were looking to reach the undecided voters who can swing the election for president.

The debate ends

Donald Trump closing statement

Former president Donald Trump took a different approach. He attacked Harris. He brought up claims that Harris denied, including that she would stop fracking.

He claimed that Harris wasn't able to do anything for the country while in office.

"We're a failing nation," Trump stated.

He finished by trying to tie her to illegal immigration.

Kamala Harris closing statement

In her final statement, Vice President Kamala Harris tried to sound a positive tone by looking to the future.

"I only have one client, the American people," Harris said.

"I intend to be a president for all Americans."

Closing statements

After a break, the candidates were asked to give closing statements.

Debate goes long

The debate was billed as lasting 90 minutes. It has gone longer and went into a commercial break. It is unclear how much longer it will continue.

Obamacare debated

The moderators tried to question Kamala Harris on her positions on healthcare after noting she had previously called for the elimination of private health insurance.

She claimed that she has spent the past four years improving the Affordable Care Act and noted that Medicare can now negotiate drug prices.

When questioned about his plans to replace Obamacare, Trump admitted that he doesn't have an actual plan and stated that he has "concepts of a plan."

Trump questioned about Harris's race

Donald Trump tried to brush off recent comments he made about Kamala Harris's race.

He said he did not care what race she was before claiming she had once claimed she was not Black.

Afghanistan withdrawl

The questions turned to the deadly withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

When asked if she bore any responsibility for the mistakes, Harris tried to pin the problems on Trump's negotiations for the withdrawal.

The families of several soldiers who were killed in a bombing in the chaotic final days of the U.S. occupation have come out in support of Trump.

They were involved in an Arlington National Cemetary event that led to controversy when his campaign took video and images in an area that is off-limits to photographers.

Ukraine War

After a commercial break, the questioning turned to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump would not commit to saying he wanted Ukraine to win and simply stated he wanted the war to end.

He blamed the war on the Biden administration and called Harris a "horrible negotiator."

Trump brings up Biden

"He hates her. He can't stand her," Trump declared of President Biden after claiming Democrats had "thrown him out of office."

President Biden has endorsed his vice president and appeared on the campaign trail to show his support.

Trump denies he lost 2020 election

Trump said a recent statement that he had lost the election "by a whisker" was sarcasm and continued to claim that he won the 2020 election despite no proof of widespread fraud being uncovered.

Harris responded that he was fired and is "having a hard time processing that" before saying world leaders are laughing at him.

Trump continues insulting Harris during the debate

"We are wasting time," Trump said of the debate before claiming Harris was doing a bad job.

Jan. 6 riot brought up

"I had nothing to do with that," Trump said when asked if he regretted any of his actions on Jan. 6 when rioters poured into the U.S. Capitol.

He claimed that a rioter who was shot in the chaos inside the Capitol building was wrongly shot as she tried to breach a door.

Trump attacked Harris on policy changes

Trump attacked Harris on policy changes, claiming she has changed her position on more than a dozen positions. He then claimed that she would do things like banning fracking "on day one" if she was elected.

Trump echoes false claims about migrants eating pets

ABC's moderators live fact-checked a claim Donald Trump made about immigrants eating peoples' pets in Ohio.

David Muir stated that ABC News had reached out to the city manager of Springfield, Ohio who said there were no substantiated reports of pets being eaten.

The rumor had gained traction on far right-wing media outlets.

Harris brings up Trump's rallies

Kamala Harris debate
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential debate with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

In what appeared to be an effort to bait the former president, Harris brought up Trump's rallies and even told the audience they should attend them to hear some of his outlandish remarks.

Trump seemed to take the bait and then claimed to have some of the best rallies and claimed that Harris pays people to attend hers.

Abortion positions

Trump repeated false claims about abortions including some states allowing them after birth.

Harris responded a short time later about the claim that women are carrying babies to term and then aborting them.

"It is insulting to the women of America," Harris told Trump.

She said she reports a return to Roe vs. Wade.

Trump repeats claims about migrants

Donald Trump
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, debates Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, for the first time during the presidential election campaign at The National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump reiterated unsubstantiated claims that other countries are emptying prisons and "insane asylums" to ship them to the United States border.

Harris starts by talking about the middle class

The vice president started by addressing the middle class saying she was focused on helping them while claiming Donald Trump was only looking out for the rich.

The candidate greet each other

Trump and Harris shake hands
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump shared a handshake shortly before the debate started.

Donald trump