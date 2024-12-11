A new "theme park" is taking the internet by storm, and it is one of those "dream come true" places for any McDonald's lover! The video of this new theme park shows a mega ultra fun and totally gastronomic hub for all ages and has gotten millions of views and tons of love online!

But there's a catch — there's always a catch because nothing can be too good to be true, right? The video is AI-generated, leaving many viewers saying, "if only!"

The realistic-looking AI-generated McDonald's theme park transports fast food lovers to a fantasy land that could prove to be the next big thing. The rides and even the "people" in the video looked so real that it simply smitten viewers! So, what awaits you if you were to visit a "McDonald's theme park"?

For one, there is a train ride shaped like a sandwich. Parkgoers of all ages sit in the train as it goes around the amazing-looking park. Thereafter, a really tall McDonald's fries ride stands out. It is meant for everyone who is not afraid of heights! Another noteworthy ride is the water slide, where guests get to ride on a huge burger bun with all the right ingredients!

The McDonald's mountain with water spewing out is certainly a ride to die for!

Of course, McDonald's theme park will not be complete without Ronald McDonald. The video shows the popular mascot with a realistically-looking child.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 6.5 million views.

One Instagram user captioned the video with, "If only @mcdonalds Park Xperience could come to life." It also made sure to tag McDonald's.

Another IG user called the theme park "fantastic and innovative."

"It's a great idea for McDonald's! They should form a partnership, people from all over the world would want to visit McDonald's Park, it would be like the "Disney of the food industry," commented @kaylamurataofficial.

One user could not help but commend how realistic the video was, saying that it tricked him.

"Ok, I'll be honest, this got me very good, I thought it was real somewhere in the American states, until i found out it was ai," said @thatguyjuanperez.

Another user said that the video is one of his favorites and that he is still waiting for another video from the creator, which will feature the popular coffee chain Starbucks.

"One of my favorite of yours. Waiting for Starbucks island bro," @jyo_john_mulloor noted.

Indeed, many who have seen the now-viral video of the "McDonald's theme park" might find themselves wondering, "Where is this located?" It looks so incredibly real that it sparks dreams of a real park existing somewhere.