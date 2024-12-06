McDonald's is relaunching its famous Snack Wrap after it was discontinued over customer complaints about lengthy preparation time. The hearty wrap will grace the shelves again in 2025.

McDonald's introduced the Angus Snack Wrap in 2006, but it was discontinued in the US in 2013 during a menu overhaul. Although it remained available at some international locations, the original Snack Wrap, consisting of chicken, lettuce, and cheese in a warm tortilla, was also phased out in 2016 due to customer complaints about long preparation times.

Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA, told ABC on Thursday that the Snack Wrap is making a comeback at the request of an extremely eager group of fans. Erlinger gave an overview of the company's goals for the next year. The introduction of McValue, a concept that offers reasonably priced options for a variety of menu items, is one of the major projects. The well-liked $5 dinner deal will also be available for the first half of 2025.

"The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025," Erlinger said. "It has a cult following, I get so many emails into my inbox about this product." Erlinger declined to give a specific launch timeline "for competitive reasons."

This news comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifting a ban on McDonald's Quarter Pounders for being linked to a deadly E.coli outbreak.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Erlinger apologized to customers for the inconveniences caused by the E.coli outbreak. "We let people down. I want to apologize to all of our customers who were harmed by this incident," Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA, told "Good Morning America" in an exclusive new interview on Thursday.



After the E. coli epidemic was linked to raw sliced onions used in Quarter Pounders at about 900 locations in Colorado and nearby states, McDonald's acted quickly. Erlinger said the company quickly took the onions off their menu.

McDonald's senior marketing director Guillame Huin, thanked social media for Snack Wrap's return today. "If you ever wonder if your posts here matter, if they have an impact, if we even care, let me tell you something, you and you only with your countless posts and requests and petitions made it happen," Huin wrote on X. "They were in all our meetings, all our discussions, every single powerpoint to make a case for it. You won, snack wrap fans. Thank you."