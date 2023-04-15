KEY POINTS Wendy Williams is ready to make her return after she was recently spotted filming a mystery project

Williams' rep did not reveal details about her new project but confirmed that it's not a reality show

He rep said Williams "getting back to what she loves" is important to her

Wendy Williams will be making a comeback soon.

Williams' rep, Shawn Zanotti, confirmed to Page Six that the TV personality, who was recently spotted filming a mystery project in New York City, is gearing up to make her return but noted that her project is "definitely not a reality show."

"After taking a long break, Wendy feels some of the best days of her life were in media," Zanotti said Friday. "She has been in media since her early 20s and wants to return to what she loves."

Williams' rep added, "Getting back to what she loves is something that is important to her. Yes, Wendy is filming...Yes, she is gearing up for something and the specifics of that can't be disclosed as of yet."

Zanotti previously told the outlet that the former TV host has been working on "several projects" since she left "The Wendy Williams Show" last year due to health issues. The rep didn't go into detail about the projects but gave an update about Williams' podcast, which is reportedly still "in the works."

Zanotti's latest statement came after Williams was spotted arriving at a restaurant two months ago with a nearly 30-person camera crew.

"She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set," an eyewitness told Page Six at the time. "Approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show."

"One of the 'scenes' was Wendy having dinner with a friend. Wendy came into the dining room with her big personality waving at all the guests like they were extras in her movie," the insider added

Williams told TMZ in June 2022 that she was "100% retired from 'The Wendy Williams Show" and claimed that she didn't want to be on TV anymore. However, she did not close the door on it completely, saying that she was still open to doing guest appearances on talk shows like "The View."

At the time, Williams announced that she would be launching her own podcast after retiring from hosting TV shows.

"I've got enough money to do something else and what I've never done — podcasts," she said. "When you're famous, podcasts will make more money. For me, being famous, [it will make more money] than doing the 'Wendy Williams Show.'"