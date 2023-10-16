KEY POINTS SEVENTEEN dropped the complete tracklist for "Seventeenth Heaven"

Fans expressed their opinions on the new tracks and the album concept

"Seventeenth Heaven" will be available starting on Oct. 23

"Seventeenth Heaven" will soon be making its way to all music streaming platforms across the globe. But before that, SEVENTEEN dropped its official track list, prompting fans — known as Carats — to decipher the meaning and concept behind the new album.

On Sunday, the third-generation K-Pop superstars took to Twitter to unveil the complete list of songs that will be released as part of the group's 11th mini-album. It will feature a total of eight new tracks, mostly produced by SEVENTEEN's vocal team leader, Woozi. S.Coups, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Kim Mingyu and Vernon also participated in the production of the overall album as songwriters and composers.

In the festival-themed lineup poster, the tracks were listed as follows: (1) "SOS" — a collaboration with internationally renowned DJ and music producer, Marshmello — (2) "God of Music," (3) "Diamond Days," (4) Performance Unit's "Back 2 Back," (5) Hip-Hop group's "Monster," (6) Vocal team's "Yawn," (7), "Headliner," and lastly (8) an instrumental version of "God of Music."

Following the release of the tracklist, fans couldn't help but share their excited reactions on social media. Some users have also started to discuss the meaning behind the album, its possible inspiration and its themes.

"We are getting another SEVENTEEN song with Woozi solo lyrics after 4 years," one user said, referring to track #6, "Yawn."

we are getting another seventeen song with woozi solo lyrics after 4 years 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CRgOQihsEw — 🌌 (@woozimedia) October 15, 2023

Another commented, "From 'Pretty U' discount Marshmello to track [production] by Marshmello, you've come a long way SEVENTEEN."

from pretty u discount marshmello to track prod by marshmello, you've come a long way seventeen https://t.co/EZ84YkI65C pic.twitter.com/Vk9Raw84iF — gotsvt (@sunnchans) October 15, 2023

"No, but K-Pop stans coming at Seungkwan for saying SEVENTEEN are the 'gods of K-Pop when it's actually just the name of their title track let me laugh," a third user quipped.

"What I absolutely love about the progression of their title tracks is that they elevated themselves from powerful superheroes (Sonogong) to GOD(S) OF MUSIC. THEY KEEP ON RAISING THEIR STANDARDS FOR THEMSELVES. Where else do you find a team, whose talent matches their ambition?" a fourth user opined.

Twitter user @116_jpg shared that one Korean fan predicted that "Seventeenth Heaven's" main track, "God of Music," will seemingly resonate with the story of Orpheus — a god known to be the greatest poet and musician in the history of Greek mythology. It was also suspected to continue the storyline of "Darling+" and "Ima- Even if the world ends tomorrow-" as there were also scenes that resembled the tragic love story of Orpheus and his wife, Eurydice.

i found something interesting and want to share it hehe. a kcarat pointed out that the title of seventeen's comeback album 'heaven' theme is similar to the story of orpheus (orpheus is a figure from greek mythology known for his amazing musical talent and op is calling it god of... https://t.co/shMRyeeDSd pic.twitter.com/8PvUnxNgGs — boo🐻 (@116_jpg) October 15, 2023

The user also mentioned that a scene in the track's recently released sample video No. 3 showed the camera panning toward a "way out." The album could also possibly have a post-apocalyptic theme.

In related news, SEVENTEEN is on the road to becoming multi-millionaire sellers once again after "Seventeenth Heaven" peaked at over 4.673 million pre-orders as of late. This beats the group's personal record of 4.64 million stock pre-orders with their previous album, "FML," released in April.

"Seventeenth Heaven" will be available starting Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. KST.