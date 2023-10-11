KEY POINTS SEVENTEEN is slated to release its 11th mini-album, "Seventeenth Heaven," on Oct. 23

The group's 10th mini-album, "FML," previously recorded 4.64 million album preorders

SEVENTEEN took home the grand prize or Daesang at the 2023 The Fact Music Awards

After taking home the Daesang at this year's The Fact Music Awards, SEVENTEEN celebrated a new milestone with its record-breaking "Seventeenth Heaven" album preorders.

According to YG Plus, SEVENTEEN's album distributor, the group's upcoming 11th mini-album recorded 4,673,069 album preorders locally and overseas, per Herald Pop.

This feat achieved by "Seventeenth Heaven" broke the previous record set by SEVENTEEN's 10th mini-album, "FML," which had 4.64 million album preorders.

Per Korean Sales on X, formerly Twitter, SEVENTEEN would surpass 30.8 million copies of "Seventeenth Heaven" on the Circle Chart.

SEVENTEEN previously made history and broke a K-Pop record for selling 6.2 million copies of "FML," released on April 24. The thirteen-member group's 10th mini-album became the first-ever Korean album to achieve this feat.

According to Worldwide Carats, an international fan base for SEVENTEEN, the group is reportedly "by far" the best-selling Korean act and one of the best-selling acts in the world, with over 16 million physical albums sold in 2023 alone.

"Seventeenth Heaven" will be released on Oct. 23, 6 p.m. KST.

Leading to the mini-album's release, SEVENTEEN revealed different versions of concept photos featuring members Mingyu, Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Junhui, Joshua, S.Coups, The8, Hoshi, Seungkwan, Woozi, DK, Dino and Vernon.

The album will come in three versions: "AM 5:26," "PM 2:14" and "PM 10:23." A photobook, a lyric book, a paper art kit, a sticker, two out of 26 random photo cards, a mini card and a CD-R will be included in each version of the album.

Meanwhile, first-press buyers will get an additional festival wristband and a folded poster.

A Carat version of "Seventeenth Heaven" will also be available for fans. This will include an outbox, a hardcover binder/booklet, a lyric book, a CD-R and four out of 52 random photo cards.

[17’S]

I Luv My Team I Luv My CARAT

🏆 TMA 대상

🏆 올해의 아티스트상

💎 고마워요 캐럿#더팩트에서_퍼펙트_한_세븐틴#모든_세계_함께_가보자GO pic.twitter.com/2BSaOqW6pr — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) October 10, 2023

In other news, SEVENTEEN, the only third-generation K-Pop idols in attendance at the event, bagged the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the recently concluded 2023 The Fact Music Awards.

Per Allkpop, winning a Daesang in the Korean music industry is a significant accomplishment for any artist because it is the highest award given at major Korean music award ceremonies.

[17'S JUN] 고마워요❤️ 캐럿들이 가져다 준 영광이에요~ 계속 노력할게요 💪 pic.twitter.com/uXstxl4mef — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) October 9, 2023

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN member Jun, who is also an actor, won the Rising Star of the Year award at the Busan International Film Festival.

The Chinese member of SEVENTEEN, born Wen Junhui, was recognized for his first-ever lead role in a drama series. Jun made his drama debut in the IQIYI original Chinese romance drama series "Exclusive Fairytale" with his female lead — Chinese actress-model Miaoyi Zhang.