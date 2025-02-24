Dan Bongino, a well-known right-wing commentator and former U.S. Secret Service agent, has been appointed as the new Deputy Director of the FBI.

The announcement was made by President Donald Trump through his Truth Social platform late Sunday evening. Trump praised 49-year-old Bongino as "a man of incredible love and passion for our Country," calling the appointment "great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice."

Trump noted Bongino's qualifications and expressed confidence in his ability to work alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel to restore fairness and order to the country's justice system.

Before rising to prominence as a conservative voice, Bongino served as a police officer with the New York City Police Department and later as a member of the U.S. Secret Service. He has also served on the presidential security teams for former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, according to Associated Press.

Bongino has gained national attention as a radio host, author of best-selling books and political commentator. His podcast, "The Dan Bongino Show," is one of the most popular in the U.S., ranking 56th, according to Spotify, CNBC reported.

"Thank you Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel," Bongino posted on X following Trump's announcement.

Close Ties With Trump Allies

Bongino's appointment places him in a key position within the FBI, next to Patel, who was recently confirmed by the Senate as FBI Director. Patel, another staunch Trump ally, named Bongino to the role, according to Trump. The deputy director position does not require Senate confirmation.

In his post, Trump highlighted Bongino's willingness to step away from his popular media career, including his podcast, to take on this crucial role in law enforcement.

Bongino holds a master's degree in psychology from Queens College and an MBA from Pennsylvania State University.

As the FBI's deputy Director, Bongino will serve as the second-in-command of the agency, overseeing its day-to-day operations. His leadership role comes during a time of significant concern among Democrats, who worry that the FBI could become politicized under the leadership of Trump allies.

However, Bongino's appointment is expected to usher in a more focused approach to crime-fighting, with Patel already indicating plans to shift the agency's priorities and relocate staff from its Washington headquarters.

Bongino's Political Career

Though primarily known for his media career, Bongino has also been active in politics, having run unsuccessfully for various political offices. He ran for a U.S. Senate seat in Maryland in 2012 and for Congressional seats in Maryland and Florida in 2014 and 2016.

His influence grew in the years following his advocacy for the Make America Great Again movement, during which he was seen spreading misinformation regarding the 2020 election results.

Bongino has long been a vocal critic of the U.S. Secret Service, calling it a "failed" agency. Last fall, during an interview, he urged Trump to consider creating a commission to reform the agency. He pointed to security failures, including two assassination attempts against President Trump, as evidence of the need for significant changes.