KEY POINTS Henry Cavill said he almost landed the role of James Bond in 2006

James Norton denied being offered the role, saying it's "purely speculative"

Regé-Jean Page said that it was "flattering" to be considered a frontrunner for the role

The hunt for the next James Bond is ongoing, but several British actors have already been linked to the role.

In 2022, James Bond film series producer Barbara Broccoli told Deadline that it will take "at least two years" before they begin filming the next 007 movie and that they have yet to find the actor who will replace Daniel Craig.

"Nobody's in the running," Broccoli said of the casting at the time. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

Last month, the 62-year-old British-American producer dished to LadBible that the casting for the role has not yet begun and that "there isn't even a script yet."

Fellow Bond producer Michael G. Wilson also revealed what characteristics they are looking for in the next 007. He said during an "In Conversation" event at London's British Film Institute last year that they would prefer an actor in his 30s to take on the role.

"Remember, Bond's already a veteran. He's had some experience. He's a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He's probably been in the SAS or something. He isn't some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off," he explained, according to Hello! magazine.

Although a decision has not yet been made, several British actors have stood out as favorites to be the next 007, with some reportedly having been in talks with the team behind Bond.

Here's the list of the rumored contenders for the role of James Bond.

1. Regé-Jean Page

"Bridgerton" breakout star Regé-Jean Page is considered one of the major frontrunners for the role. However, it appears that the 34-year-old British actor isn't giving it too much thought at the moment.

"It's a conversation people are having, and it's terribly flattering that they're having it. I leave them to it," Page said during an interview with Vanity Fair.

When asked whether or not he would consider accepting the role, he responded, "I have no idea. It's not a thing that is fully occupying my thoughts."

2. Aaron Taylor-Johnson

An unnamed source claimed to the U.K.'s The Sun last year that Aaron Taylor-Johnson did a "screen test" with Broccoli and received positive reactions. Since then, rumors have circulated that the "Bullet Train" star may be the one to succeed Craig as 007.

But the 32-year-old English actor seemingly hinted that the rumors were untrue, telling Vanity Fair last month, "It's flattering. You can have something really positive [written about you], but you can also have something really negative that can circulate."

He continued, "You just want to stay in your lane, stay grounded, stay around the people that you love and love you back, and stay in that world. Because the moment you start believing the s—t people say about you, you've lost your f—king mind. You've lost it."

Despite this, Hello! magazine said a new poll showed that Taylor-Johnson is one of the U.K.'s top 10 choices for James Bond.

3. Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill is no stranger to playing action-packed roles, following his stint as Superman and his role as Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's "Enola Holmes."

The 39-year-old actor almost landed the role of James Bond. He auditioned for the part in 2006's "Casino Royale" but lost to Craig, who went on to star in the franchise for 15 years before wrapping up his stint with "No Time to Die" in 2021.

"They told me it was ultimately down to, and this is what I've been told, it was just down to me and Daniel, and I was the younger option," Cavill said during an appearance in Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast earlier this year.

"I think it was an amazing choice to go with Daniel. I think Daniel did an incredible job over the past movies," he concluded.

According to Hello!, Cavill's odds of nabbing the role this time around are 5/2 at the U.K. bookies.

4. Tom Hardy

Rumors that Tom Hardy, 45, was in talks with Bond producers started to circulate over the past year. However, this has never been confirmed or denied.

While he's not a "30-something" actor, the "Inception" star was listed as the official frontrunner by British gambling company Betfair, according to Hello! magazine.

5. James Norton

Following the success of BBC One's "Happy Valley," James Norton immediately joined the roster of actors favored to be the next James Bond. But according to the TV star, him playing the iconic spy is just "speculation" at this point.

"It's crazy. It's not real. It's speculative," the 37-year-old "McMafia" star said in an interview with U.K.'s The Times, adding, "There is no truth behind it. Unless journalists know something more than I do."

"It's bizarre and quite flattering to be even considered in that world, but beyond that? Pure speculation," he said.