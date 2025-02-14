Americans in relationships plan to spend an average of $155 on Valentine's Day this year, with Gen Z leading the way at $235, according to a recent survey.

The survey, conducted by CouponFollow of 1,000 Americans, examined their spending habits for Valentine's Day. Among the respondents, 51% were millennials, 17% were Gen Z, 24% were Gen X, and 8% were baby boomers. The group included 45% singles and 55% people in relationships.

CouponFollow revealed that among the respondents, one in 10 people admited they tend to overspend on the day. The survey also revealed that men feel twice as much financial pressure about Valentine's Day compared to women. Furthermore, women expect their partners to spend 25% more on gifts than men.

However, 38% of Americans said they would like to receive a sentimental gift over an expensive one.

Valentine's Day dealbreakers

For 25% of people, receiving a regifted Valentine's Day present would be a dealbreaker and could end their relationship. The survey also found that 4% of respondents had been broken up with on Valentine's Day.

The most disappointing gift is no gift at all, with 30% of people saying their partner forgetting the holiday is the biggest letdown. Other common disappointments include last-minute or low-effort gifts (15%) and generic gifts (8%).

How singles save

Meanwhile, singles estimate they save around $110 by not celebrating Valentine's Day. Many use these savings wisely: 40% invest or save the money, 22% use it to pay off debt, and 14% spend it on self-care.

How couples handle finances and trust

More than half of couples (56%) have a joint bank account, and 64% manage a shared budget. Almost all respondents (94%) are aware of their partner's income. However, 44% admit to hiding financial details, with spending habits and purchases being the most common secrets (15%).

Despite this, 83% of couples believe that being honest about debts and spending is important for building trust.

Valentine's Day gift ideas

For men, consider gifting a smartwatch, a personalized wallet, a grooming kit, or a pair of stylish sneakers. You could also surprise the person with a whiskey set, an adventure experience, noise-canceling headphones, a leather belt, cologne, or gaming accessories.

For women, thoughtful gift ideas include jewelry, a luxury perfume, a spa gift set, or a designer handbag. A personalized necklace, a skincare set, a handwritten love letter, a silk robe, gourmet chocolates, or a subscription box would also make wonderful presents.