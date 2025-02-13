Chinese search engine giant Baidu announced on Thursday that its AI chatbot, Ernie Bot, will be available for free for users starting April 1 on both desktop and mobile devices on improved technology and reduced costs to regain momentum in AI space.

The move comes as competition in AI market is heating up, mainly from China's own DeepSeek which offers free AI chatbot services at lower costs.

Ernie Bot startup offers free AI chatbot services and claims its performance is similar to that of OpenAI's advanced systems but with lower operating costs, Bloomberg reported.

Baidu also announced that it will launch an advanced search feature, which will be available for free. The company said this feature will have better reasoning abilities and tool integration, allowing it to provide more expert-level responses.

In late 2023, Baidu added premium features to its search engine using advanced AI models like Ernie 4.0. The company started charging 59.9 yuan ($11) per month for these features.

Baidu Faces Tough Competition in AI Market

Baidu was one of the first companies in China to invest in AI after OpenAI launched ChatGPT in 2022. However, its Ernie language model struggled to gain widespread popularity. The company previously claimed that its latest version, Ernie 4.0, is as powerful as OpenAI's GPT-4.

Data from AI product tracker Aicpb.com shows that Baidu's AI tools have fewer users compared to domestic rivals like ByteDance's Doubao chatbot and the newer DeepSeek.

Baidu Eyes Middle East Expansion with Plans for Apollo Go Robotaxi in Dubai

Baidu, founded in 2000 by Robin Li and Eric Xu, is one of China's leading technology companies, known for its search engine like Yahoo!. Over the years, it has expanded into artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and autonomous driving.

The company made strides in autonomous driving through its Apollo project, aiming to develop self-driving technology for future transportation.

Baidu reportedly plans to launch its robotaxi service, Apollo Go, in Dubai. If successful, this would be the company's first entry into the Middle East as it looks to expand its self-driving car technology, as per the Wall Street Journal.

The company is also in talks with authorities in the UAE about the possible launch. However, the company has not yet made an official announcement about it.