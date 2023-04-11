KEY POINTS Prince Andrew attended the Easter Sunday church service with the royal family

Bronte Coy doesn't think the sighting indicated Prince Andrew was back into the royal fold

Coy speculated that the family was marking a significant occasion with their united outing

Prince Andrew joined the royal family for a walk when they attended the Easter Sunday church service.

The royal family raised eyebrows when fans noticed that the disgraced royal joined his family on their way to church. It was the first time they returned to the chapel in Windsor since the Queen's funeral.

Bronte Coy, an entertainment and royal reporter, sat down with "The Project TV" about the sighting and shared her thoughts about the Duke of York's presence after some speculated it could be a hint that he is returning to the royal fold.

"Oh, this slight appearance certainly sparks some concerns that may be the case. I think we have to go back to what Charles said to his brother right after the Queen died," Coy said.

"By all report, he sat him down, and he said, 'Listen, there's no way back. You need to move on with your life. You need to accept this.' And certainly, all his actions since then have indicated that he is staying true to that course. So, I think that we are seeing a family united on this Easter Sunday occasion. But I don't think this is an indication of Andrew's path way back to royal life."

Prince Andrew has made a rare appearance with the Royal family, joining his brother, King Charles, on the traditional walk to the Easter service. Entertainment & Royal Reporter @newscomauhq @brontecoy joins us. pic.twitter.com/GofIQluC5C — The Project (@theprojecttv) April 10, 2023

When asked why the royals agreed for Prince Andrew to join them when they know that the sighting could have gone wrong, Coy said, "The royals have been accused of not reading the room on a few occasions." She acknowledged that it was the case on Sunday, and things did not turn out well.

"But I will say, to just play the devil's advocate for a moment, I'd say that Charles probably considers the fact that he is also the head of the family," Coy explained.

"He is the brother of this man who has been decried. But it's also is the first family occasion where they all got together at the place where they have a middle service for the Queen, it's where both their parents are buried. And at the end of the day, they are Andrew's parents as well. So, while they should continue on the coalesce of keeping him away from royal duties, in this instance, possibly it was just a family marking a significant occasion.

When asked about the possibility of Prince Andrew attending King Charles' coronation, she said, "It's quite likely." However, she noted that his supposed role in the ceremony was altered, so he will likely play a backseat role and never be front and center at the event.

King Charles had also invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not confirmed their attendance at the ceremony. Last week, their rep said "there was no update" on whether they would fly to the U.K. for the coronation.