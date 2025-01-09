The claim that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass cut the fire department budget by millions of dollars—inspiring widespread outrage and condemnation as wildfires ravage Southern California—has been debunked by city officials.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) actually received a $50 million budget increase last year, POLITICO reported.

The LA fire department's budget was not cut by 17 million. It was increased by 50 million. pic.twitter.com/jRljP0OQlf — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) January 9, 2025

The accusations, amplified on social media by figures like Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, sparked criticism of Bass during the city's response to catastrophic wildfires. However, city officials confirmed the budgetary misinformation during a Wednesday press conference.

Bob Blumenfield, a Los Angeles city councilmember, clarified that the city set aside additional funds for the fire department during contract negotiations, ensuring the protection of increased funding to the department. Although the city continued to contend with fire department staffing issues, the budget saw a significant year-over-year increase.

Despite the clarification, critics have linked perceived mismanagement to issues encountered during the wildfires, including reports of water shortages in Pacific Palisades. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) refuted those claims as well, explaining that the tanks in the area were fully stocked with over 1 million gallons of water each, but unprecedented fire conditions exhausted the supply.

Mayor Bass acknowledged the challenges of combating misinformation during crises.

"Our families, our friends have been affected," she said at Wednesday's press conference. "It's easy to get caught up in information that is not accurate."

Experts have emphasized that the destructive fires resulted from unprecedented weather conditions, including hurricane-force winds, rather than administrative failures.

While political opponents have seized the opportunity to criticize Bass, her allies maintain that she has handled the crisis effectively, citing her ongoing coordination with first responders and government agencies.

Originally published by Latin Times.