A video shared on social media captured the shocking moment a coyote was captured inside a Chicago supermarket on Monday morning.

The viral video shows two police officers jabbing broomsticks into the refrigerated section at the Aldi supermarket in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Monday morning. One officer finally grabs hold of a furry tail, and after some tugging, pulls a coyote out of the shelves, but the animal jumps right back in.

Chicago Animal Control and Care responded to the scene and took custody of the wild animal. The agency told NBC Chicago that the coyote would be transferred to Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation.

"The coyote appears uninjured, but Flint Creek will conduct an assessment to confirm its health before releasing it back into the wild if deemed appropriate," animal control told the outlet.

A witness told ABC 7 Chicago that the coyote had been lurking around the parking lot before finding its way inside the store.

Chicago Animal Care and Control on Monday shared a Facebook post warning the public that it's coyote mating season.

"January through March is coyote mating season, which means increased activity in urban areas, including Chicago. During this time, coyotes are more active and may be seen more frequently, even during daylight hours," the agency said. Though coyotes are "typically shy and avoid humans," the agency advised taking precautions to avoid attracting coyotes with food or trash, and to keep pets leashed and supervised.

