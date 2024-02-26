As social attitudes around the world become more open to the legalization of cannabis, various governments are legalizing not only medical but also recreational use of the plant and its derived products. A major development in the US was the 2018 Farm Bill, which federally legalized the production of hemp, and removed hemp-derived cannabinoids from the controlled substances list. In the US, hemp is defined as cannabis that contains 0.3% or less Delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the psychotropic compound that causes the 'high' feeling upon consumption.

Following this landmark legal change, entrepreneur Gary Hall founded the Wildflower Hemp Company in 2018. While the company grows, processes, and sells quality organic hemp products to customers across the US, it is also shipping to countries where the products are legal. Recently, Wildflower began selling to customers in the UK.

In the UK, cannabis-derived products usually come in the form of cannabidiol (CBD) drops, essential oils, sprays, patches, and supplements. These are legal only if they contain no more than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC.

According to Hall, some Anglophone nations, including the UK, tend to follow the US' lead when it comes to legislation regarding cannabis. With the US gradually relaxing its rules on cannabis, both at state and federal levels, the UK is likely to follow suit.

Before founding Wildflower, Hall was a supplier of medical cannabis, beginning in 1998. Through his 20 years in the medical cannabis space, Hall learned about the importance of producing the highest-quality organic cannabis product. As medical cannabis is used by people with cancer and other debilitating conditions, Hall believes it should be pure and organic, as chemicals and pesticides could introduce toxins that could worsen the patient's condition. With Wildflower, he is bringing that same philosophy to recreational hemp use.

Wildflower is dedicated to cultivating fine organic hemp by growing its plants in living soil, resulting in the best flavor and aroma. It carefully tracks the growing process and harvests the plants at the right time, ensuring that its THC content does not exceed regulatory limits. Furthermore, the harvested plants undergo a one-month curing period before processing, guaranteeing the perfect moisture ratio, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable experience.

In Wildflower's 'living soil' organic growing method, Hall says that it feeds the soil with beneficial microbes, and the soil, in turn, feeds the plants. This allows Wildflower to eschew the use of artificial fertilizers. This results in healthier plants and prevents contamination from pesticides. He adds that organically grown cannabis plants have a higher terpene content, which improves the product's taste.

Wildflower also implements various sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices, minimizing its operations' negative impact on the environment.

"Attitudes towards cannabis are changing, as people and governments realize that cannabis is not as dangerous as previously thought and that prohibitive approaches towards drugs do not work in mitigating harm," Hall says. "I am excited to bring Wildflower to more markets, including the UK. I am a self-proclaimed cannabis nerd, and I am very passionate about producing the highest-quality organic hemp products, which provide an undoubtedly superior experience."