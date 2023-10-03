KEY POINTS LE SSEAFIM will reportedly come back in late October

Source Music has yet to confirm the news

Fans had mixed reactions on the news

Several K-Pop groups are making a comeback this October, and LE SSERAFIM is one of them.

iMBC Entertainment just reported that the all-female K-Pop group — consisting of Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, Sakura Miyawaki and Hong Eun-chae — is expected to release a new song by the end of the month. This comes two months after the group released its collaboration track with Japanese singer-songwriter Imase, titled "Jewelry," in August.

Following the news, fans — known as FEARNOT — couldn't contain their excitement on social media. But some questioned whether or not it was real, given that LE SSERAFIM has also been performing at several stadiums across Asia, such as Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Thailand.

"I've been waiting for this moment," one user said on Twitter, while another commented, "MOTHERS ARE COMING BACK."

"This has to be a pre-release because there's no way they had time to prepare for a comeback while on tour [plus] this announcement feels [kind of] rushed," a third user opined.

"It IS October, and Hybe hasn't dropped anything though?? umm [what the f—k]," a fourth user wrote.

Another suggested, "Let's do a Halloween comeback like spooky concept [oh my gosh] it'd be so good."

"They accepted the October comeback challenge too," a sixth user quipped, referring to several K-Pop groups making a comeback this month, including SEVENTEEN, Tomorrow x Together (TXT), IVE, NCT 127 and many more.

LE SSERAFIM's agency, Source Music, has yet to release an official statement on the matter. On the group's official website, it showed that there was no comeback scheduled for October, November, or December.

Since its debut in 2022, LE SSERAFIM has gained recognition as one of the most successful female K-Pop groups of the fourth generation. Though its former member Kim Garam immediately left the group due to allegedly bullying scandals, the group's fame kept rising.

Earlier this year, the group released its first studio album, titled "UNFORGIVEN." It featured 13 tracks — compiled of old and new music releases. Tracks included were the 2023 versions of "FEARLESS," "Blue Flame," and "The World Is My Oyster," as well as "The Hydra," "ANTI-FRAFILE," "Impurities, "No Return," "Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's Wife," "FEARNOT," "Flash Forward," "Fire In The Belly," and a title track with the same name as the album.