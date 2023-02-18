KEY POINTS The nurse entered pleas of not guilty for her charges, including mayhem and physical abuse of an elderly person

The nurse had no doctor's order and did not have the patient's permission to amputate his foot

The patient suffered frostbite to both feet, leaving the tissue necrotic

A 38-year-old Wisconsin nurse accused of amputating a dying man's frostbitten foot without the patient's consent and without doctor's orders pleaded not guilty to all charges during her arraignment in Pierce County Circuit Court Thursday.

A lawyer for Mary K. Brown entered pleas of not guilty for her to charges of mayhem, physical abuse of an elderly person and intentionally abusing a patient, causing great bodily harm, WQOW-TV reported.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. However, due to the age of the victim, the nurse could face up to six additional years per charge.

Brown's charges stemmed from a May 2022 incident at the Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center in Spring Valley, Wisconsin.

The 62-year-old victim, whose name was not disclosed, was admitted to the facility, where Brown worked at the time, after he fell at his home in March last year.

The unidentified man suffered frostbite to both feet and was very close to dying by the end of May 2022, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WQOW.

Witnesses told police that Brown cut the victim's right foot off on May 27, 2022, after it had become necrotic. The foot had remained attached to the patient's leg by some skin and a couple of tendons.

No doctor gave Brown authorization to amputate the patient's foot. The victim had not asked to have his foot cut off, authorities said.

A nurse who worked at the facility told police that she spoke with the victim after the amputation, and the patient told her that he felt everything and that it was painful.

The patient was dead by June 4, 2022, eight days after his foot was cut off.

Brown admitted to authorities that she did not have a doctor's order or permission to perform the amputation. She told investigators that she wanted to ease the patient's suffering and that it was what she would want to be done if she was in his place.

The criminal complaint gave no indication that the amputation was a factor in his death, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Another nurse told police that after the amputation, Brown told her co-workers that she wanted to display the man's foot at her family's taxidermy shop with a sign that said: "Wear your boots, kids."

Brown is no longer employed by the facility.

Brown is set to appear before the court again on March 9.