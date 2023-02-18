World Pangolin Day, observed every third Saturday of February, is meant to celebrate these unique mammals and raise awareness about their plights.

Pangolins are, indeed, unique creatures. Covered with scales, these creatures can roll into a ball quite like armadillos whenever they feel threatened and use their long tongues to eat ants.

In fact, their name pangolin is derived from the Malay word "penggulung," which means "roller."

However, these incredible creatures are in need of help. Believed to be the "most trafficked non-human mammal" in the world, pangolins have been targeted by illegal trade because of their meat — which is considered a delicacy — as well as their scales that are used in traditional medicine, believed to be able to treat various conditions.

On World Pangolin Day, we raise awareness about these imperiled creatures and re-commit to the efforts to save them.

"Pangolin numbers are rapidly declining in Asia and Africa," noted World Pangolin Day.org. "Show your pangolin love and help raise awareness for pangolins around #worldpangolinday."

An adaptable, solitary, tree-climber of the night. Meet the Sunda Pangolin, a mainly arboreal species with an agile tail that makes it especially good at climbing through the tropical canopies of its...

There are various ways in which people can help the cause on World Pangolin Day or beyond. For instance, they can donate even a small amount to the organizations that protect and save pangolins or simply post about the creatures and their plight on social media.

There's even a World Pangolin Day playlist on Spotify with pangolin-themed songs or artists that people may enjoy. Who knows? This may inspire them to do their part in saving the creatures.

Some may educate their friends and family about pangolins, suggested World Pangolin Day.org, while others may even report to authorities if they know of anyone in possession of pangolins or see them for sale at markets or restaurants.

One may also observe the day by learning a bit more about the unique creatures. Let's look at some interesting pangolin facts. (Courtesy: National Geographic and National Geographic Kids, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Earth.org)