Bill Goldberg was one of the millions of viewers who tuned in to watch the Super Bowl LVII Sunday, but it seemed that he wasn't impressed by Rihanna's halftime show.

The 56-year-old WWE legend expressed his dismay over the 34-year-old "Umbrella" singer's performance at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

"I thought Rihanna was frickin horrible," Goldberg said during Thursday's episode of "CarCast" podcast, which he hosts alongside Adam Carolla and Matt "The Motorator" D'Andria. "I was disgusted by it. That's all. Let's just say that. I thought it was horrible."

D'Andria agreed, saying that he "wasn't a fan." He added that while he understood that it was an "exciting moment" for the Grammy winner, who returned to the mainstage for the first time since her last performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards, he thought her Super Bowl show was "kind of boring."

Goldberg said D'Andria's comment was "the understatement of the year."

On the podcast, the former wrestler also hinted at being bothered by Rihanna's "crotch grab" during the 13-minute show.

When the 47-year-old producer said he preferred Chris Stapleton's National Anthem performance despite not being a country music fan, Goldberg quipped, "Well, he didn't grab his crotch every 15 seconds."

Although Rihanna made a successful comeback during the Super Bowl, dancing and singing while suspended in the air and pregnant, Goldberg wasn't the only one who was disappointed by her show.

Some viewers took to Twitter to express their thoughts, claiming that it was "underwhelming."

"I'm sorry, but Rihanna's Halftime Show was one-note. Perhaps expectations were too high? The lack of outfit changes, special guests, energy... Even the pregnancy reveal could've been more of a moment. The music was EXCEPTIONAL, but it all felt underwhelming," Rolling Stone's Tomás Mier wrote on Twitter.

Another commented, "I've been searching for Rihanna's Super Bowl performances because it definitely can't be this latest one y'all are hyping. That was one of the most underwhelming [entertainment] acts on a stage, but it's Rihanna. Let's all pretend it was lit till we believe it."

"Rihanna's performance wasn't terrible, just underwhelming compared to the hype that was surrounding this performance," a third user wrote.

The "B-tch Better Have My Money" artist drew 118.7 million viewers during her halftime show, making it the second most watched in Super Bowl history next to Katy Perry's 2015 performance, which garnered 120.7 million viewers.

Despite the harsh criticism, many others praised the legendary singer for pulling off the show.

"Say what you want but [Rihanna's] Super Bowl performance was amazing. It made me so happy. It was a [blessing] to listen to her sing again live, and all those amazing songs of hers never getting old never omg I loved it," one fan wrote.

"It was truly Rihanna's concert interrupted by a football game," a second user wrote, while another commented, "She carried the whole event."