Social media users trolled Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert for trashing Politico by sharing proof that she pays for a subscription with the media company.

The mockery began after Boebert, a Republican, took to X to slam Politico for an article the outlet published where the former director of USAID spoke out against efforts from Elon Musk to shut the agency down, saying they were critical to U.S. efforts to build economic and political influence.

"LOL. @politico is trying to attack @elonmusk because he's exposing their grift," Boebert tweeted. "NEWS FLASH: No one trusts media funded by the deep state!!"

However, the representative's tweet was flagged by X's community notes, which shared that members of Congress pay for Politico Pro, a subscription service by Politico that tracks legislation updates. The note added that Boebert also pays for this service, citing a notice from the House.

Users proceeded to take this a step further, with many sharing copies of the congresswoman's records paying for the subscription. One screenshot shared by Joe Perticone, a reporter for The Bulwark, showed that Boebert's office has paid thousands of dollars since 2021 to Politico.

"If it's part of the 'deep state,' then why are you paying for it?," Billy Binion, a reporter for Reason, tweeted alongside a statement of disbursements.

"Wait. So if you're funding them, too... That makes you the Deep State," another user tweeted.

"Dollar Store Barbie didn't even know that she herself is using the same thing she's railing against," another user wrote.

Musk has been subjected to intense backlash after he revealed that President Donald Trump "agreed" to shut USAID down during a live session on X Spaces Monday. USAID officials denied Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency access to classified materials and their security systems.

The seemingly impending shutdown has been heavily criticized by Democratic lawmakers who have spoken out against the decision at recent press conferences and protests.

Originally published by Latin Times.