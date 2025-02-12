KEY POINTS X's antics stole the press briefing, with the president looking unbothered even as the young boy picked his nose at one point

Elon Musk's son, X AE A-XII, or X, stole the show at the Tuesday Oval Office media briefing of U.S. President Donald Trump as the 4-year-old casually trotted around the historical presidential table, hung off his dad's shoulders, and at one point whispered something to the 45th and 47th U.S. president.

Videos and photos of X being a child at the Oval Office have gone viral. Many found his antics adorable, but others accused the tech titan of "using his son as a prop" in such events.

Trump Introduces Tech Titan's Son: A 'High IQ Individual'

As the media scrambled to take photos of the event, Trump introduced X to reporters, saying the child is "a great guy" and a "high IQ individual." He even asked the young boy if he was doing okay.

Elon Musk's son, X, is in the Oval Office this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/AEuiEfQVpq — The Washington Observer (@WashObserver) February 11, 2025

X looked sharp even as he made funny faces at the press who were taking snaps of the event that many social media users found adorable.

In clips from the press briefing shared on social media, X can be seen at one point riding on his dad's shoulders. He also talked over his dad at one point as the Tesla CEO spoke about bureaucracy in the U.S. government.

In one instance, X is seen picking his nose as he stood beside the U.S. president. Trump looked unbothered, and Musk pressed on with his speech.

Elon Musk brought his son, X Æ A-Xii, to the White House on Tuesday as he joined President Trump in the Oval Office. Here’s what to know about Musk’s son and his growing family. pic.twitter.com/3Tktzm3Nph — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) February 11, 2025

X Users Laud Trump, Musk for 'Pro-Child' Message

Social media users on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the welcoming of X at the Oval Office.

"Elon Musk's son stole the show in the Oval Office today. I love the pro-child message this sends," wrote public speaker Christine Yeargin.

Elon Musk’s son stole the show in the Oval Office today. I love the pro-child message this sends.



"Children are not a distraction from more important work. They are the most important work." pic.twitter.com/2y0seI2B8n — Christine Yeargin (@christineyeargs) February 11, 2025

Trump supporter Francois Leclerc said, "seeing young families back in the White House just feels right." He added that it's only the SpaceX founder who can "make an Oval Office press conference look like a casual family hangout!"

🚀 MUSK & TRUMP IN THE OVAL OFFICE—BUT LITTLE X STEALS THE SHOW! 🇺🇸



Elon Musk is standing next to President Trump, talking about cutting the deficit in half—and his 4-year-old son, X, is just casually hanging off his dad’s shoulders, whispering to Trump, and picking his nose. 😂… pic.twitter.com/exC8P4pgwM — Francois Leclerc (@f_leclerc20037) February 11, 2025

Another Trump supporter said he doesn't care what others say about the briefing. For him, seeing the president, Musk and X together at the Oval Office "makes me grin from ear to ear."

I don't give a damn what anyone says—seeing Trump, Elon Musk, and his son X together in the Oval Office makes me grin from ear to ear.



These guys might be billionaires, but at heart, they're just like the rest of us. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1mAzivaa1g — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) February 12, 2025

Activist Anna Lulis said scenes like Tuesday's media briefing should be "normalized" as it humanizes children and promotes parenting to millions of viewers. "Kids aren't burdens—they're the future," she posted, along with a video of the press conference.

BREAKING: Trump brings Elon Musk and his son into the Oval Office as he signs an executive order, singlehandedly humanizing children and promoting parenting in front of millions.



Normalize this.



Kids aren’t burdens—they’re the future.

pic.twitter.com/3m1HYaowER — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) February 11, 2025

Others Unpleased with 'Brat'

As expected of the social media world, where divided opinions are anything but common, not everyone was happy about X being invited to the Oval Office.

"He looks like a brat," wrote one user, while another said Musk loves to use "his kid as a prop" in events with the president.

Another user pointed out that he finds it funny how the tech billionaire has other kids but only "spends time with one and everyone is like aww what a great father." Details are scant about Musk's actual dynamics with his other children.

Musk, one of the world's richest men, has 12 kids, but in recent months, he has brought X with him to some major political events that supported the Trump administration.