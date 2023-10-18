KEY POINTS YG Select dropped the items and photos of Jennie's "You & Me" merchandise

Jennie collaborated with Sailor Moon creator Naoko Takeuchi for her "You & Me" merch

BLINKS are disappointed with the released lineup of "You & Me" merchandise

YG Select first teased the Jennie X Naoko Takeuchi collaboration for the "You & Me" merchandise on Oct. 6, leading to excited Jennie-biased BLINKS – BLACKPINK fans.

However, when the official merchandise line was dropped on Tuesday, the fans' excitement turned to disappointment, with many saying that Jennie's "You & Me" merch was too simple and could have been more creative.

The released "You & Me" merch, which costs 18,000 to 112,000 KRW, includes art posters and stickers, cushion covers, phone cases, t-shirts and sweatshirts featuring Naoko Takeuchi's Jennie art.

Because of unfulfilled expectations, fans demand that YG Entertainment come up with better merchandise for Jennie.

"Imagine working with THE Sailor Moon creator, and this is what you came up with... YG is going to hell," commented one fan, while another said, "Please, next time, hire a fan or ask [the] girls for help with the design because this looks like [the] new Twitter X icon (lame, boring, zero work done and just without respect to the fans)."

"Delete and make new ones for us. We are ready to spend all our money," another tweeted. A fourth fan stated, "I'll just save my money for Jennie's album. This is not it."

"Naoko Takeuchi designed Jennie's cover for 'You & Me' and now YG is printing this on everything and calling it [the] Jennie X Naoko Takeuchi official merch?" another fan opined. A sixth fan quipped, "I could literally print this myself at a t-shirt shop."

"I can't get over it. What a missed opportunity like literally all you had to do was blend the background of the picture and give us purple/black hoodies. I would've even paid for just stickers if there would've been an effort," said another fan.

The photos of Jennie's "You & Me" merch were also the subject of discussion in an online forum in South Korea. Netizens expressed how disappointing and "insincere" the merchandise line was.

"The goods show no sincerity, and the prices? Who will buy them?" commented one user, while another added, "Seriously, they make me not want to buy them."

"They charge 65,000 KRW for a low-quality phone case? This is ridiculous," claimed another one.

빡쳐서 직접 만들어 본 제니 굿즈.

이렇게라도 이미지 활용을 해줄 수는 없었던 건가요… https://t.co/vU7dqsN3gN pic.twitter.com/MrNt6vlbiq — 미니모이 (@minimoibp) October 17, 2023

Meanwhile, BLINK @minimoibp shared their version of Jennie's "You & Me" merchandise and tweeted, "[These are] Jennie goods I made myself out of frustration. Couldn't they have used the image like this?"

The BLINK's design was commended by the fandom and has since gained over 526,600 views, 2,200 retweets, 5,242 hearts and lots of comments.

Some fans tagged @ygselect, telling the company to recruit the uploader as its artist or designer.