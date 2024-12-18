A shocking new poll revealed the majority of voters between the ages of 18 and 29 viewed the assassination of UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson as "acceptable" or "somewhat acceptable."

An Emerson College poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters between Dec. 11 and Dec. 13 to reveal that, while 41% of young voters between the ages of 18 and 29 found Thompson's assassination acceptable, 40% of the same group stated it was unacceptable, Axios reported.

Across all age groups however, 68% of those surveyed found Thompson's murder unacceptable while 17% found it acceptable.

The group that found it least acceptable were ages 50 to 59, followed by 60 to 69, and 70 and older, per Axios.

Further, the Emerson poll determined 22% of Democrats, 12% of Republicans and 16% of Independent voters found the alleged killer's actions acceptable.

Luigi Mangione, Thompson's alleged killer, was charged with murder as an act of terrorism on Tuesday for gunning down Thompson, a healthcare executive, in Manhattan on Dec. 4.

"This was a frightening, well-planned targeted murder that was intended to cause shock, attention and intimidation," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said during a news conference on Tuesday.

"In its most basic terms, this was a killing that was intended to provoke terror, and we've seen that reaction. This was not an ordinary killing. ... This was extraordinary," he continued.

If convicted, Mangione faces life in prison without parole.

Thompson's alleged killer wrote "deny," "defend," and "depose" on three bullets found at the scene of his murder, alluding to a motive surrounding health insurance coverage. Americans have been galvanized by the health insurance CEO's assassination, using it as an opportunity to shed light on the nation's health insurance industry, which denies tens of millions of claims every year.

Mangione has received overwhelming support on the internet, with some even dubbing him a hero.

Originally published by Latin Times