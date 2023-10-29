KEY POINTS ZEROBASEONE photos taken using different phone cameras were posted online

Netizens in the comments discussed which of the two camera phones is better

ZEROBASEONE is scheduled to make a comeback on Nov. 6 with "Melting Point"

There has always been a comparison between South Korea's Samsung and America's Apple when it comes to gadgets, especially mobile phones.

ZEROBASEONE unintentionally sparked a comparison between the two popular mobile phone brands' cameras when a netizen uploaded several photos of the ZEROBASEONE members on an online community in South Korea. In the post titled "ZB1's photo comparison between iPhone and Galaxy," the uploader reposted photos of the members reportedly taken with an iPhone and a Samsung Galaxy.

In one comparison, the uploader posted mirror selfie photos of members Sung Han-bin and Han Yu-jin, which were reportedly taken using a Samsung Galaxy and iPhone, respectively.

The uploader also compared the members' Paris photos allegedly taken using the two phone brands. In the night photos in Paris, the snaps reportedly taken using an iPhone appeared more sharp and detailed than the ones taken using a Samsung Galaxy.

Photos reportedly taken with an iPhone

Photos reportedly taken with a Samsung Galaxy

The comments section of the online forum post received mixed reactions. Some said the comparison wasn't fair.

"This isn't [Samsung] Galaxy's fault. It's because it's a Flip. [Compare the iPhone] with a Samsung Ultra instead," commented one user. Another user agreed and said, "Don't compare it with the Flip. Get us the Ultra."

"If you compare a Samsung Flip and an iPhone, the iPhone wins. If you compare an S Ultra with an iPhone, the S Ultra wins," stated another.

The other comments also showed divided thoughts on the comparison. Some users favored the iPhone, while others chose Samsung.

"It's Galaxy's overwhelming win," commented one user. A second one said, "This is why I believe in Samsung."

Meanwhile, a different user said, "Throw that Flip away." Another added, "Ah, please give me an iPhone."

In other news, ZEROBASEONE is scheduled to release its second mini-album, "Melting Point," on Nov. 6.

On Oct. 12, ZEROBASEONE started the countdown leading to its second comeback by revealing its promotion calendar.

Following the release of the album's tracklist and the different concept photos for "Melting Point," namely the "Fairytale," "Mystery," "Loyalty" and "Digipack" versions, the first music video teaser will be released on Wednesday.

The album sampler and second music video teaser will be released shortly after on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

"Melting Point," which follows the group's debut album "Youth in the Shade," will be released on Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. KST.