KEY POINTS ZEROBASEONE is slated to make a comeback on Nov. 6

"Melting Point" was previously announced with a poster and video teaser

The rookie group released the first of its three concept photo sets on Monday

Based on the promotion calendar released by ZEROBASEONE on Wednesday for its second mini-album, the group's fans – ZEROSE – should anticipate three sets of concept photos from the group: "Fairytale," "Mystery" and "Loyalty."

On Sunday, the first set of concept photos of ZEROBASEONE's nine members were released. Named "Fairytale," the members sported all-white bejeweled outfits in a winter land setting as snow princes in the snaps.

Members Han Yu-jin, Kim Ji-woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu-vin, Park Gun-wook and Sung Han-bin looked like "fairytale" characters in a winter world with props like feathers, snow, fruits and rose petals.

Han Yu-jin



Kim Ji-woong

Zhang Hao

Seok Matthew

Kim Tae-rae

Ricky

Kim Gyu-vin

Park Gun-wook

Sung Han-bin

The rookie K-Pop boy group ZEROBASEONE, who debuted on July 10, announced the release of its second mini-album, "Melting Point," on Oct. 6. The announcement came with a poster and a short video teaser with the members opening the door to a new world.

"Hello, another world!" the group wrote in the announcement post.

On Oct. 12, ZEROBASEONE started the countdown leading to its second comeback by revealing its promotion calendar.

Following the release of the "Fairytale" concept photos is the reveal of "Melting Point's" tracklist on Thursday.

After that, the "Mystery" and "Loyalty" concept photo versions will be released on Oct. 23 and Oct. 27, respectively. On the 30th, the group will reveal another set of concept photos for its album's digipack version.

Come Nov. 1, the first music video teaser will be released. The album sampler and second music video teaser will be released shortly after on Nov. 3 and Nov. 5, respectively.

"Melting Point," which follows the group's debut album "Youth in the Shade," will be released on Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. KST.

In other news, ZEROBASEONE took home the NEXT Leader Award at the 2023 The Fact Music Awards.

The fifth-generation group also performed its debut song, "In Bloom," on the TMA stage.

The group is also scheduled to release its official light stick today, Monday, at 3 p.m. KST. ZEROBASEONE first revealed it on Friday.

In the teaser photo and video, ZEROSE's light stick looked like a ring. It will be available for purchase at WITHMUU Korea.

ZEROBASEONE was formed on the hit reality TV show "Boys Planet." They were selected from the 98 boys from across the globe who competed on the show to make the next fifth-generation boy group.

The nine boys successfully made it to the lineup after going through three rounds on "Boys Planet," where they had to cover some of the greatest hits in the K-Pop industry, such as SEVENTEEN's "Very Nice," BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love," EXO's "Love Me Right" and many more.