10 Male K-Pop Idols Who Looked So Good Wearing Skirts [Photos]
KEY POINTS
- K-Pop idols are known for challenging gender norms and stereotypes
- SHINee members wore skirts in their "The Feeling" music video
- Several male K-Pop idols have rocked skirts in performances and shoots
K-Pop idols often set trends not only in music but also in fashion.
Male celebrities and pop stars sometimes try cross-dressing when doing fun performances as female stars. But only a few, in general, embrace female clothing, such as skirts, as another side of their masculinity.
With that, here are male K-Pop idols who challenged gender norms and rocked skirts, making everyone rethink the idea that they are exclusively for women.
1.
ATEEZ's Hongjoong
When it comes to idols who look good in genderless fashion, ATEEZ's Hongjoong is one of the first stars K-Pop fans would think of since he often rocks different skirt styles.
According to a Reddit post, Hongjoong allegedly asked their stylist that they wear more skirts because he thinks they look pretty while dancing. Meanwhile, another fan posted that the ATEEZ member once shared that one must choose clothes that fit them, regardless of gender.
Personally, the 24-year-old South Korean artist thinks skirts look good on him, so he often wears them.
2.
BIGBANG's G-Dragon
Aside from being one of the fashion icons in K-Pop, G-Dragon was also one of the first male idols to embrace wearing skirts, whether in photo shoots, performances, or in daily life.
In 2013, the South Korean singer-songwriter and rapper performed "Crooked" at "M Countdown" in his street-style outfit featuring a black skirt.
3.
SHINee's Taemin
SHINee's Taemin is probably one of the male K-Pop idols who has worn various skirts – long, short, formal, casual, street style and even a sparkly one.
But aside from challenging gender norms with wearing skirts, he has confidently worn a sports bra, stockings, crop tops and dressy outfits.
4.
SHINee's Key
Like his bandmate Taemin, Key is known for breaking gender norms with his fashion choices. The 32-year-old SHINee member rocked skirts for photo shoots and performances, even at the airport.
Interestingly, in SHINee's "The Feeling" music video, all members — Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin — wore skirts.
5.
EXO's Sehun
Even with his muscular build, the maknae (youngest member) of EXO can rock a skirt and look magazine-cover-worthy.
Sehun has posed in a pleated skirt for L'Officiel Hommes and worn a ruqun male – a skirt with pants underneath – for Dazed Korea.
6.
BTS' RM
Even from way back, BTS' leader RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, has always maintained that "femininity is made up by society, and a skirt is just a concept."
Aside from skirts, RM has tried wearing laced stockings, a corset and dressy pants. At the 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards, he sported one of his most iconic stage outfits, which looked like a dress upfront. Some fans said it was a modern deconstructed hanbok.
7.
BTS' Suga
Like his bandmate RM, Suga has always been expressive in challenging norms, whether in his music or fashion style.
He has notably sported a skirt since BTS' early years. In 2021, during BTS' "Permission To Dance On Stage" shows in America, Suga rocked his "Black Swan" outfit featuring a bejeweled collar and a skirt.
The South Korean rapper-songwriter-producer also rocked a skirt during his previous photoshoots with Vogue and GQ Korea.
8.
BTS' Jimin
Just recently, BTS' Jimin graced the cover of GQ Korea's November issue. In one of the photos, Jimin seemed to be wearing a pleated skirt over his trousers.
In one of the concept photos for BTS' "Butter" album promotions in 2021, Jimin also donned a black and red kilt paired with fur boots.
9.
GOT7's Mark
Whether it's a short skirt or a full-length one, GOT7's Mark has proven that he can rock both.
Aside from wearing skirts, Mark has broken gender stereotypes by getting a manicure/nail art and wearing high heels.
10.
GOT7's Yugyeom
Like his bandmate Mark, Yugyeom also confidently wears skirts, whether in photo shoots or his group's live videos.
He previously sported a skirt, a flowery top and gold shoes while holding a baseball bat for Grazia. In GOT7's "Last Piece" live video in 2020, he had fun with his members while sporting a black sheer skirt.
Other idols who have rocked skirts include the TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) members, A.C.E's Jun and Donghun and NCT 127.
