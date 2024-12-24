KEY POINTS Bingo Cash and Blackout Bingo are top choices for many play-to-earn gamers

Freecash and Swagbucks offer not just games for rewards but also surveys

Pool Payday is also another popular app where tournaments have up to $50 in winning prizes

The gaming industry has evolved over the years to consider the preferences of people who would rather have their games on their mobile phones. The mobile gaming market is currently estimated to be a $100.54 billion market and is expected to balloon further into a $164 billion industry by 2029.

From simple digital brick games to mobile versions of some of the most popular online games, mobile gaming has become a sector dear to the hearts of traditional players. With the addition of earning features, mobile games have become more than just the entertaining apps that they once were.

If you love playing games on your phone but would only invest your time on games that are worth it, check out these apps that are not only popular due to their fun interface, but also because they let you earn real cash!

Put your skills to good use and earn real money with these top play-to-earn gaming apps in 2025.

1. Bingo Cash

Bingo Cash, which was launched by Papaya, the same gaming platform that introduced Bubble Cash, has a colorful interface that's easy to use, even for new players. It offers cash tournaments for select states where players can earn bigger cash rewards.

How it works:

You will play against other players simultaneously and see the same balls and cards. If you win, just select your preferred withdrawal method, and your funds will be transferred seamlessly to your chosen account.

Payout:

Request to withdraw your earnings through the Withdraw tab in your player account. The minimum amount is $5.

2. Blackout Bingo

Bingo mobile games have made a significant leap in popularity in recent years, but Blackout Bingo made a name for itself in the market due to its social competitive features that engage users. It is available for Samsung and iOS users.

Payout:

With over five million players, you can rest assured that you'll have fun globetrotting with Chelsea, the game's popular heroine, who will allow you to earn cash prizes (where available) and other real-world rewards. You also see the same balls and cards as other players worldwide.

How to withdraw earnings:

In the Cashier section, click the Withdrawal button and choose your preferred withdrawal method. Depending on your chosen payment method (PayPal, bank account, etc.), the processing times may vary. No minimum withdrawal amount is required, but Blackout Bingo does charge a $1.50 fee for withdrawals below $10.

3. Freecash

If you're not into Bingo, you may want to explore Freecash. This game app packs various mobile games and also allows you to earn real cash not just by playing games but also by completing surveys of your favorite casual games.

How it works:

You can either play games on the app, complete surveys, or download and install a vast range of apps. When you choose to play a game, you will be paid to test the title and provide your feedback on the gaming experience.

Payout:

It can be worth noting that Freecash not only allows for PayPal payouts but also has a cryptocurrency option where you can get paid in Bitcoin and Dogecoin. You can also claim your rewards in Amazon gift cards. Just go to the withdrawal section, choose your preferred payment channel, and claim your earnings for a minimum of $0.50 in crypto and $5 in Paypal or gift cards.

Who else is having a blast earning while playing? 💰🎮 pic.twitter.com/ULIGpH6NL3 — Freecash.com (@freecashcom) September 12, 2024

4. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is one of the more "veteran" players in the play-to-earn era of mobile gaming. It has been a top choice for people who want fast cash, and besides playing games, you can also earn money by taking surveys.

How it works:

After completing gaming tasks, the app will reward you with "SB points" that can be exchanged for gift cards or cash. Among the games you can play for earnings are Toy Blast, Match Tile Scenery, Grand Cash Slots, and many more.

Payout:

In the Rewards section of your account, select Redeem and choose your desired redemption option, such as PayPal cash and gift cards. The minimum number of SB points for redemption varies (PayPal withdrawals typically require more).

5. Mistplay

Unlike other apps that provide a wide range of games for you to choose from, Mistplay will curate a list of games based on your gaming habits and preferences.

How it works:

With Mistplay, it's a system where "the longer you play, the more you earn." You earn "Units" while playing, and these Units can be redeemed in cash. You can also join in-app sweepstakes where you'll be given specific game tasks for a chance to win the grand prize, which can be a gadget or cash.

Your 2024 gaming recap is here! Check your Mistplay stats and see if you’re ready to level up in 2025. Comment with your top game of the year! 💬 #YearInGaming #MistplayPlayback pic.twitter.com/1FLb5Mo1o7 — Mistplay (@mistplayapp) December 23, 2024

Payout:

Aside from PayPal, you can also claim your earnings in prepaid Visa and Mastercard cards. You may also redeem your earnings in gift cards.

6. Pool Payday

Aside from Bingo mobile games, Pool games have also gained much popularity in recent years. If you're a mobile Pool expert, why not earn cash from your expertise with Pool Payday?

How it works:

You can either play in real-time with a real-life opponent or play offline. Whoever scores the most points in the game can win a "payday." You can score more points by performing trick and bank shots!

For Pros, there are also cash tournaments in most jurisdictions around the world. There are buy-in fees, but you can win up to $50 for each tournament.

Payout:

Withdraw your cash earnings via PayPal or Skrillz with just a few clicks. Pool Payday doesn't say anything about minimum withdrawals, but it has a $1.50 charge for withdrawals under $10.

7. AppStation

If you like playing random games that come with rewards, you may want to check out AppStation. The process is very similar to other play-to-earn models, but it requires more hours to play if you want to earn more.

How it works:

The app sets specific goals for the games you can play. There are various game categories to choose from, including casual and strategy games.

Payout:

Redeem your earnings for cash via PayPal, or choose from a wide range of gift card options such as Amazon, HBO Max, eBay, and Netflix.

8. Solitaire Smash

If you're fond of cards, Solitaire Smash may be the perfect game for you. It is one of the most popular casino games in the App Store because it ensures a fair game by matching you with other players at your skill level.

How it works:

In Solitaire Smash, you need strategy and speed. The higher your scores are, the more bonuses you'll get. The top three players for every tournament will win either cash or gems.

Payout:

For cash earnings, you can withdraw via PayPal or Apple Pay. However, in some cases, some players may be required to provide Social Security information to make withdrawals.

🎅 Reveal Santa’s Surprise! 🎅

Can you follow the Gems & spot which gift hides it? 💎🤔

😃 Comment “Found it!” for a shot at Bonus Cash freebies 💸

➕ Add its letter after the word Gift (e.g., GiftB)

📲 Enter it as a promo code in the Gifts tab of the app

🎁 Claim your prize!… pic.twitter.com/1aNzxr1mTI — Solitaire Smash (@SolitaireSmash) December 18, 2024

9. Cashyy

Tagged as more like a "lifestyle" app than a gaming app, Cashyy does have some cool play-to-earn games that allow you to earn points for cash redemption. Like other lifestyle earning apps, it also offers surveys that you can complete to earn points.

How it works:

What makes the app stand out is its simplicity. Just play a variety of mobile games and automatically earn points. However, it's only available for Android users.

Payout:

Once you've accumulated enough points, you can redeem them for PayPal cash or gift cards. The minimum amount for withdrawal is $.50. In this case, it's better to earn more or stack up on as many points as you can before withdrawing.

10. 21 Blitz

This game is perfect for players with a knack for Solitaire and Blackjack. If you're skilled in these games, you may want to put your expertise to the test against other pros and win real money.

How it works:

21 Blitz pits players against each other, and whoever has the highest score in the three-minute game period will win the round. Depending on the game mode, you can either win actual cash or win Z coins, a type of virtual currency. Also, for tournaments with bigger prizes of up to $80, you need to dedicate time and possibly need to deposit some cash (which will be refunded when you make an earnings withdrawal) to enter the said tournaments.

Payout:

Like other game apps, 21 Blitz doesn't have a minimum withdrawal threshold, but if you'd like to avoid a fee of $1.50, it may be best to cash out amounts bigger than $10.