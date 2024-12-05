Recent findings from a survey of 1,000 employees by SideHustles.com highlight a stark generational divide in the modern office. While nearly two-thirds of employees identify as office "workhorses" – those who consistently take on extra tasks – the trend varies significantly between generations. Gen X employees are most likely to view themselves as workhorses, whereas Gen Z workers are the least likely to self-identify in this way.

For Gen X, the office workhorse mentality is often synonymous with a strong work ethic. However, it comes with hidden costs, including burnout and stagnant career growth. More than half of these employees feel stuck in their current roles, and nearly 51% report experiencing burnout. Despite these challenges, workhorses earned an average salary of $70,500 annually, a figure higher than their non-workhorse colleagues, who earn an average of $62,000, the report stated.

The Hidden Costs of Extra Work

A significant portion of employees – 56% – indicated they take on three to five additional tasks beyond their core responsibilities. However, only 45% of these workers report any significant career advancement as a result. Among those who self-identified as workhorses, 24% felt their additional duties should be managed by senior colleagues or managers. This reveals an unsettling truth: while employees are willing to go the extra mile, many are not seeing the professional rewards they expect.

The situation becomes even more troubling for Gen Z workers. They are significantly less likely to identify as workhorses, with many in this generation struggling with the pressures of office work. Many Gen Z employees find themselves overburdened without receiving appropriate recognition or compensation, contributing to feelings of frustration and even leading some to consider freelancing or leaving their jobs entirely.

A Generational Divide in Office Productivity

Another layer to the issue lies in productivity concerns. Recent research has shown that Gen Z employees report the highest levels of dissatisfaction and low productivity in the workplace. In fact, over 35% of Gen Z workers self-identified as unproductive. When compared to older generations, the productivity gap appears to be widening, with younger employees experiencing more friction in their relationships with older managers.

For many Gen Z and millennial workers, the crux of the problem lies in communication barriers with their older counterparts. While millennials and Gen Z are keen on improving their time management and decision-making skills, they often struggle to convey their needs to managers who may be over a decade older, making it harder for younger employees to get the guidance and recognition they seek.