Several K-pop groups released banger albums this year that dominated the South Korean and international music charts.

But only a few made their way to the top of the Billboard 200 music chart, earning a spot in the top 10 thanks to the fans who bought their physical albums and streamed and purchased digital copies on music streaming platforms.

Below is the list of 12 K-pop albums that made it to the top 10 of the Billboard 200 as of late, courtesy of the Twitter pop culture account @AboutMusicYT.

1.

"The Name Chapter: Temptation" by Tomorrow x Together (TXT)

TXT dropped its fifth mini album, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," in January, and it immediately debuted on the chart at No. 1 with 161,500 equivalent album units in the U.S.

Though it was Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai's first No. 1 album on the music chart, they did achieve high ranks — still in the top 10 — with previous releases such as "Minisode 2: Thursday's Child" and "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze," ranking No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

2.

"5-Star" by Stray Kids

Stray Kids made another Billboard achievement, landing at No. 1 on the music chart with "5-Star," which stayed there for about eight weeks. It is currently the group's third number-one album on the chart, following 2022's "Oddinary" and "Maxident."

3.

"Get Up" by NewJeans

After making its highly anticipated comeback with "Get Up," NewJeans earned a spot on the music chart, taking first place. The mini-album sold about 126,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. and beat the "Barbie: The Movie" soundtrack at No. 2.

Hanni, Haerin, Minji, Danielle and Hyein now join the likes of BLACKPINK as the only all-female artists to rank No. 1 on the Billboard 200 over the past 15 years.

4.

"Ready To Be" by TWICE

Ranking No. 2, "Ready To Be" became TWICE's first album to spend about nine weeks on the Billboard 200 since its release in March. The group also broke the record for having the biggest U.S. sales week by any female K-Pop artist.

Aside from the Billboard 200, TWICE also earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top Album Charts, selling out a total of 45,500 album copies in the U.S. in the week ending March 16.

5.

"FACE" by Jimin

BTS member Jimin made an impressive solo debut, landing on the second spot of the Billboard 200 with "FACE" in April. He was able to sell about 164,000 equivalent album units.

At the time, the 27-year-old "Like Crazy" hitmaker also made history as the first-ever South Korean soloist to top Billboard's Hot 100 music chart.

6.

"D-Day" by Suga

Despite going on an indefinite hiatus, most of the BTS members have remained active in the music industry, including Suga.

Under the moniker Agust D, the 30-year-old rapper released his debut studio album "D-Day," which earned the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 in April. He was able to garner a total of 140,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. — 17.9 million in streams and 122,000 pure sales.

7.

"FML" by SEVENTEEN

"FML" was recently named the highest-selling Korean album of all time after selling over 6.3 million album copies in two months, making the record SEVENTEEN's biggest release to date.

Following its release, it landed rank No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

8.

"The World EP.2: Outlaw" by ATEEZ

Released in June, "The World EP.2: Outlaw" featured a total of six songs: "Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers), "Outlaw," "This World," "Wake Up," "Dune" and "DJANGO." It is currently ATEEZ's eleventh mini-album since 2018.

For the first time in its career, the group entered the top 2 of the music charts with "Outlaw," its fifth entry overall. ATEEZ's previous records, such as "The World Ep.1: Movement" and "Spin Off: From The Witness," ranked No. 3 and No. 7 on the same chart, respectively.

9.

ENHYPEN

Competing with other big names in the music industry last May, ENHYPEN secured a spot in the top 10, ranking No. 4 overall with "Dark Blood." It also remained for about eight weeks on the chart.

ENHYPEN is currently gearing up to fly to Japan and the U.S. for its second world tour, "Fate," in support of its fourth mini-album.

10.

"Unforgiven" by LE SSERAFIM

In May, LE SSERAFIM made history as the fastest K-Pop girl group to enter the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 6 with "Unforgiven." It is the group's second album to enter the top 20 of the music chart, following "ANTI-FRAGILE" in 2022, which ranked No. 14 that year.

11.

"Spin Off: From The Witness" by ATEEZ

Released in 2022, "Spin Off: From The Witness" ranked No. 7 when it made its debut on the Billboard 200. Interestingly, it re-entered the same chart last March, earning a spot in the top 20 and ranking No. 15.

12.

"My World" by aespa

"My World" ranked No. 9 on the Billboard 200 music chart, though it was originally released in Korea and on digital streaming platforms in May. It consecutively remained on the chart for about two weeks. However, it landed on No. 61 for the week ending on July 22.

Aespa's third mini-album has six songs: "Welcome To My World," "Til We Meet Again," "Thirsty," "Spicy," "I'm Unhappy" and "Salty & Sweet."