SB19's 'Atin Atin Lang' Podcast Tops Spotify Charts On Its First Episode
KEY POINTS
- SB19 previously announced the month-long celebration of its fifth anniversary
- The Filipino boy band released the first episode of "Atin Atin Lang" on Monday
- The SB19 members talked about finding and losing relationships on their podcast
The first episode of "Atin Atin Lang" by SB19 was released on Monday after the Filipino boy group announced it as one of the fifth anniversary gifts for A'TIN – its fans – last Oct. 1, and has since been topping the Spotify Podcast charts.
On the day of its release, the SB19 podcast charted at No. 1 on both the Podcast and Episodes charts on Spotify Philippines, per the SB19 Spotify Team.
As of press time, SB19's "Atin Atin Lang" podcast is still atop the Spotify Philippines Podcast chart, followed by Barangay LS 97.1 Manila's "Barangay Love Stories," MOR Entertainment's "Dear MOR," Kryz and Slater's "skypodcast" and Spotify Studios' "Hugot Marcelo" at the second to fifth spots, respectively.
"Atin Atin Lang" with SB19 is the group's first podcast series. Here, A'TIN will see and hear Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin's casual, serious and honest conversations about life, career and everything else.
A new episode of SB19's special podcast series for its fifth anniversary will be released every Monday of October at 7 p.m. PHT.
In their debut podcast episode, the SB19 members had an intimate and candid discussion about finding and losing relationships.
They delved into their personal stories and heartfelt experiences as they shared their profound insights into the highs and lows of love and friendships and the lessons they learned along the way.
According to SB19's leader Pablo, he's excited about having a podcast with the group because when he and his bandmates are together, their conversations are full of nonsense. With their podcast, they can be more intimate and more serious.
In the first episode of "Atin Atin Lang," which lasted for an hour, the SB19 members talked about their MBTI personalities, their relationship as a group, the changes in their personalities through the years, how they deal with disagreements and different friendship scenarios, among many others.
In other news, aside from the "Atin Atin Lang" podcast, SB19 also prepared other special happenings for the whole month of October, including "Show Break 5" on Oct. 19, "One Zone Experience" from Oct. 23 to 27 and "One Zone: Half A Decade Celebration Fan Meet" on Oct. 28.
The grand fan meet, the finale of SB19's month-long celebration, will be held at the Araneta Coliseum.
"This is your chance to be part of an unforgettable night as we celebrate together. Don't miss out [on] this special occasion!" SB19's tweet read.
In SB19's previous live announcement on YouTube, Josh reiterated that since the fifth-anniversary celebration will be a fan meeting, A'TIN can expect more direct interactions and bonding moments with the members.
