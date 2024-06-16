At least 1,200 people were evacuated on Saturday due to a wildfire in Los Angeles County, which spread over thousands of acres near a major highway and endangered nearby structures.

According to The Associated Press, the Post Fire burned more than 3,600 acres (5.6 square miles or 14.5 square kilometers) near the Interstate 5 freeway in Gorman, located about 62 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles, as reported by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

At around 1:45 p.m., authorities reported the outbreak of a fire near the Hungry Valley recreation area in Gorman, prompting California State Park Services to evacuate 1,200 people. The Los Angeles County Fire Department's 8 p.m. update noted the closure of both Hungry Valley and the Pyramid Lake reservoir due to the fire threat.

At least two structures have been damaged by the fire, Cal Fire said. No injuries have been reported, according to ABC News.

The fire department mentioned that the fire was spreading southeast towards Pyramid Lake. Crews were actively building perimeter fire lines, and aircraft were deployed despite limited visibility to halt the fire's advancement.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday.