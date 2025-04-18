FSU Suspected Shooter Son Of Sheriff's Deputy; Trump Criticized For 'Insensitive' Remarks
KEY POINTS
- The suspect was shot by authorities after refusing to comply with commands but has since received treatment
- FSU's President Richard McCullough and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent their well-wishes to the families affected
- The suspected shooter is the son of a sheriff's deputy, whose former service gun was used in the shooting
- 'The gun doesn't do the shooting, the people do,' Trump said Thursday when asked about the incident
U.S. President Donald Trump is under fire on social media platform X after he seemed to downplay the mass shooting at Florida State University on Thursday that killed two people and injured at least six others.
A suspected gunman is in custody after an active shooter was reported Thursday at the university. The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, who currently attends FSU and is the son of a sheriff's deputy.
Shooting Rocks FSU
The shooting took place at around lunchtime, and a campus lockdown was imposed.
The suspected gunman used the former service weapon of his mother, who previously served as a deputy sheriff, as per Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil. Officials said the suspect's mother purchased her former service weapons, and the gun used in the shooting was her personal property at the time of the shooting.
Ikner is among the injured after authorities shot him for refusing to comply with commands, said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell. A motive has yet to be determined.
The deceased, who were not identified by authorities, were not students at FSU. All injured are currently in fair condition.
FSU President Richard McCullough expressed sadness over the tragedy, calling it a "senseless act of violence." He also vowed to continue working with law enforcement as the investigation ensues.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also sent his well-wishes to the families of the deceased and the injured, vowing to do what he can to deliver justice.
"This killer must, and will, be brought to justice to the fullest extent of the law," he said.
FSU has since lifted the campus lockdown after 3 p.m. ET, but the university canceled classes for the remainder of the week.
X Users Call Out Trump for 'Insensitive' Remarks After Shooting
Meanwhile, Trump is under fire on Elon Musk-owned X after he made "insensitive" comments about the mass shooting.
A reporter asked the president whether he would like to see changes in gun legislation following the school shooting, to which Trump immediately reiterated his strong belief in the Second Amendment before even commenting on the shooting itself.
"Look, I'm a big advocate of the Second Amendment – I have been from the beginning. I protected it, and these things are terrible, but the gun doesn't do the shooting, the people do," he said.
X users immediately jumped into the conversation, criticizing Trump for making such comments during a mourning period for those affected by the shooting.
"In normal times, the president would be taking all possible actions to prevent future tragedies," said one user.
"Donald Trump's heart is almost as cold, unfeeling, and insensitive as Pam Bondi's," said another user, referring to Trump's appointed Attorney General.
"Completely disgraceful and unchristian," said another user.
Many others had similar concerns about Trump's immediate comments on the incident.
Trump did say his administration will have "more to say" about the shooting soon.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
- MOST POPULAR IN U.S.