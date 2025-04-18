KEY POINTS The suspect was shot by authorities after refusing to comply with commands but has since received treatment

FSU's President Richard McCullough and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent their well-wishes to the families affected

The suspected shooter is the son of a sheriff's deputy, whose former service gun was used in the shooting

'The gun doesn't do the shooting, the people do,' Trump said Thursday when asked about the incident

U.S. President Donald Trump is under fire on social media platform X after he seemed to downplay the mass shooting at Florida State University on Thursday that killed two people and injured at least six others.

A suspected gunman is in custody after an active shooter was reported Thursday at the university. The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, who currently attends FSU and is the son of a sheriff's deputy.

Shooting Rocks FSU

The shooting took place at around lunchtime, and a campus lockdown was imposed.

The suspected gunman used the former service weapon of his mother, who previously served as a deputy sheriff, as per Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil. Officials said the suspect's mother purchased her former service weapons, and the gun used in the shooting was her personal property at the time of the shooting.

Ikner is among the injured after authorities shot him for refusing to comply with commands, said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell. A motive has yet to be determined.

The deceased, who were not identified by authorities, were not students at FSU. All injured are currently in fair condition.

FSU President Richard McCullough expressed sadness over the tragedy, calling it a "senseless act of violence." He also vowed to continue working with law enforcement as the investigation ensues.

Dear FSU community,



Today, we experienced a tragic and senseless act of violence at the heart of our campus.



At lunchtime, an active shooter opened fire at the Student Union. Two were killed. Six others were injured.



We are heartbroken. We are grieving with the families,… — FSU President Richard McCullough (@PresMcCullough) April 17, 2025

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also sent his well-wishes to the families of the deceased and the injured, vowing to do what he can to deliver justice.

"This killer must, and will, be brought to justice to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

We stand with Florida State University. Today, we are all Seminoles. pic.twitter.com/dUMW3eL48r — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 17, 2025

FSU has since lifted the campus lockdown after 3 p.m. ET, but the university canceled classes for the remainder of the week.

X Users Call Out Trump for 'Insensitive' Remarks After Shooting

Meanwhile, Trump is under fire on Elon Musk-owned X after he made "insensitive" comments about the mass shooting.

A reporter asked the president whether he would like to see changes in gun legislation following the school shooting, to which Trump immediately reiterated his strong belief in the Second Amendment before even commenting on the shooting itself.

"Look, I'm a big advocate of the Second Amendment – I have been from the beginning. I protected it, and these things are terrible, but the gun doesn't do the shooting, the people do," he said.

REPORTER: There are 2 deceased following that shooting at Florida State University. Is there any changes you want to see to gun legislation?



TRUMP: Look, I'm a big advocate of the 2nd Amendment ... these things are terrible but the gun doesn't do the shooting, the people do pic.twitter.com/8gdsKeHwIH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 17, 2025

X users immediately jumped into the conversation, criticizing Trump for making such comments during a mourning period for those affected by the shooting.

"In normal times, the president would be taking all possible actions to prevent future tragedies," said one user.

In normal times, the president would be taking all possible actions to prevent future tragedies. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) April 17, 2025

"Donald Trump's heart is almost as cold, unfeeling, and insensitive as Pam Bondi's," said another user, referring to Trump's appointed Attorney General.

"Completely disgraceful and unchristian," said another user.

“Sorry about the dead people, but I love guns.” Their ashes are not even cold yet.



Completely disgraceful and unchristian. — R. Saoirse (@razzli_) April 18, 2025

Many others had similar concerns about Trump's immediate comments on the incident.

Are you kidding me? People have died and this is what he says? — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) April 17, 2025

Trump's response to the FSU shooting is callous, deflecting with "guns don't shoot, people do" ignores the tragedy and the need for real solutions. His Second Amendment obsession drowns out victims' voices. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) April 18, 2025

Trump did say his administration will have "more to say" about the shooting soon.