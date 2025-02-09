About 200 million Americans in 40 states can expect snow as three winter storms sweep across the nation over the next week.

The first storm is expected to hit 10 states in the Great Plains on Monday, prompting Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to issue a verbal state of disaster emergency proclamation on Sunday morning, according to the FOX Forecast Center. It will then make its way to the Ohio Valley, potentially hitting Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia before making its way to the Northeast.

A second storm, and potentially the worst of the three, will hit the Plains on Wednesday before making its way to the Midwest then Northeast on Thursday. The third and final storm will start later in the week, again developing in the Plains before making its way East.

By the end of the week, parts of the U.S. may be covered in multiple feet of snow.

Originally published by Latin Times