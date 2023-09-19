KEY POINTS BLACKPINK's "Born Pink" is the biggest tour by a female K-Pop act

BLACKPINK has been dominating both the domestic and international music scene, becoming one of the most popular K-Pop acts in the world. Aside from releasing several banger hits, the group gained recognition for its talents, oozing stage presence and stunning visuals.

Hence, it's no wonder why its "Born Pink" world tour might just be its most successful international stint yet, selling out 66 out of 66 of the shows, including additional show dates and the encore leg.

Following the conclusion of the second world tour, check out some of the most eye-popping facts about BLACKPINK's achievements over the past year.

1.

"Born Pink" drew millions of music lovers worldwide

Local media outlet Herald POP revealed that "Born Pink" was attended by about 1.8 million fans — known as BLINKS — considered the "largest" audience for a K-Pop girl group, per a representative from YG Entertainment.

It was reported that about 55,000 fans hailed from Seoul, 540,000 from North America, 215,000 from Europe, 900,000 from Asia, 50,000 from Oceania and 40,000 from the Middle East.

Including its stint at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival in the U.S. and Hyde Park in the U.K., it drew a total of 2.115 million people.

#BLACKPINK "BORN PINK" WORLD TOUR drew approximately 2.115 MILLION Fans worldwide



• ASIA - 900K

• NORTH AMERICA - 540K

• EUROPE - 251K

• COACHELLA- 250K

• HYDE PARK - 65K

• SEOUL - 55K

• OCEANIA - 50K

• MIDDLE EAST - 40K#BORNPINK_WORLDTOUR @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/mwaTFjHYsm — BLACKPINK BLINK UNION 💕 (@BBU_BLACKPINK) September 20, 2023

2.

BLACKPINK broke several world records in North America and Europe

Due to its rising popularity, BLACKPINK was able to perform at several famous world stadiums and arenas where internationally renowned musicians like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift also took the stage.

BLACKPINK became the first girl group to perform in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, San Francisco's Oracle Park and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. It is also the only and first female K-Pop act to perform a two-night show at the MetLife Stadium in New York and the Forosol in Mexico City. Lastly, the quartet was the first K-Pop girl group to perform at the Stade de France in Paris.

3.

BLACKPINK achieved more historic milestones in Asia

Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé added more "firsts" to its list of achievements, becoming the first K-Pop idol to perform in stadiums in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines. The girls were also named the K-Pop artists with the largest local audience in Singapore.

4.

BLACKPINK earned hundreds of millions of dollars during "Born Pink"

Twitter user @touringdata — known for giving updates on the latest tour grosses — reported in early August that BLACKPINK sold about 1.25 million tickets, earning a total revenue of $220,514,965. This data included sales from 48 out of its 66 shows. International Business Times, however, couldn't independently verify the accuracy of the data.

BORN PINK, @BLACKPINK

$220,514,965 Revenue ($4,594,062 avg.)

1,258,048 Tickets Sold (26,209 avg.)

$175.28 Average Price

48/64 Reported Shows#Update — Touring Data (@touringdata) August 8, 2023

5.

"Born Pink" is the biggest tour by a K-Pop girl group

The successful world tour was hailed as the biggest tour ever by an all-female K-Pop act in history. BLACKPINK surpassed the likes of the Spice Girls and TLC, who previously held the record in 2019 and the 1990s and early 2000s, respectively.